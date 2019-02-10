7th Pay Commission: To implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) held a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials. The reports say that no concrete decision was taken in the high-level meeting. The 7th Pay Commission has been implemented in several states like Gujarat and Maharashtra and the Central Government employees are demanding to implement it in other states too.

7th Pay Commission: The National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) held a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials to discuss the increase in the minimum pay beyond the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission, reported on Saturday. The reports say that no concrete decision was taken in the high-level meeting and once again a disappointment came as a result for the Central government employees. The Central government employees have been protesting and demanding a basic salary hike according to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations across the country.

The Central Government employees have been demanding an increase in the fitment factor by 3.68 times from the existing 2.57 times. Currently, the Central Government employees are currently getting a minimum salary of Rs 18,000 and after if the fitment factor gets a nod from the government then they the minimum amount will be increased to Rs 26,000.

Amid the disappointments, a piece of good news has come for the Central government employees as Centre has increased the monetary limit on disclosure of investment in shares and mutual funds by employees to six months of their basic pay following an order by the Personnel Ministry. The ministry has ordered issued to secretaries of all Central government departments to send intimation if total transactions in shares, securities, debentures, mutual funds scheme and the like exceed six months’ basic pay during the calendar year.

