7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees may face a major set back as the government has said no to the proposed salary hike. The Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan is Rajya Sabha said that the government has nothing to offer at this time.

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees, who were seeking a hike in basic salary after the implementation of 7th pay commission norms, may face a major set back as the government has said that they don’t have anything to offer as of now. Rajya Saba Members Ravi Prakash Verma and Neeraj Shekhar raised the issue in the house today and asked the Finance Minister about the serious issue. During the proceedings of the house, Rajya Sabha MPs asked the finance ministry whether there is any proposal to increase the fitment factor under 7th pay commission to 2.81 from 2.57?

The reply from Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan was heartbreaking for millions of Central government employees. P Radhakrishnan told the house that there is no such proposal. “The fitment factor for the purpose of fixation of pay in the revised pay structure based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission is 2.57 which is uniformly applicable to all categories of employees. As the same is based on the specific and considered recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, no change therein is envisaged,” he said.

P Radhakrishnan further added that the government the HRA was revised vide a resolution dated July 17 2017. “The HRA shall be revised to 27%, 18% and 9% of Basic Pay in X, Y and Z cities when Dearness Allowance (DA) crosses 25% and further to 30%, 20% and 10% of Basic Pay in X, Y and Z cities when DA crosses 50%,” said the Ministry of Finance for State P Radhakrishnan.

