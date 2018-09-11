Some states governments including those ruled by the BJP have accepted the demands of their employees and have ordered the 7th pay panel recommendations implementation. According to reports, state governments of Rajasthan, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry have accepted the pay hikes.

The Rajasthan government also hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 2 percent for the state employees.

The implementation of 7th Pay Commission will raise the salary of those from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

The Rajasthan government also hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 2 percent for the state employees. They will now get 9 percent DA at par with their central government employees.

Also, the salary hike will come into effect from July 1, 2018. The arrears of 2 months, July and August will be credited to the General Provident Fund Account of the employees and cash payment shall be admissible from September 1, 2018, as per a report in Zee Business.

The Rajasthan government’s move has come in the wake of Centre increasing the DA of the central employees from 7 per cent to 9 per cent just a week ago.

Also, poll-bound Madhya Pradesh announced the implementation of pay hike from January 1, 2016, meaning that the employees will get 32 months arrears as well.

