7th Pay Commission: Rajasthan will soon implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission for college teachers, state Education Minister Maheshwari said while addressing a conclave in Jaipur. 7th Pay commission news, 7th pay commission pay scale, 7th pay commission slab, 7th pay commission latest report, 7th pay commission pay scales.

7th Pay Commission Rajasthan: In what could be called as good news for Rajasthan government employees, Rajasthan will soon implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission for college teachers. Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari made the announcement on Monday while addressing a conclave in capital Jaipur. It is a significant decision as Rajasthan will go to polls later this year. It comes days after a one-day strike was observed by the employees of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSTRC) on September 17.

Over 4,500 buses were off the roads as state transport corporation went on a strike over various demands, including implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations. She further said over 2 lakh people have downloaded the popular Dishari application that provides free study material to those preparing for competitive examinations.

The Central government employees had threatened to hit the streets over the government’s attitude in implementing the recommendations of 7th pay commission. They are demanding a hike of Rs 26,000 as opposed to the Rs 18,000 what the pay panel had recommended.

If the demands of Central Government employees are met, the minimum payment will be increased by up to Rs 26,000 and the fitment factor will be raised by 3.68 times.

The central government employees are unhappy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no announcement regarding their pay hike on August 15.

