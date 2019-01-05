7th Pay Commission: Seventh Pay Commission recommendations will benefit more than 8 lakh West Bengal state government employees as the CM Mamata Banerjee has ordered to give the salary hike and clear all the pending dues. The state government employees will get more salary as the dearness allowance (DA) is increased by 125% of their basic salary.

7th Pay Commission: West Bengal’s Mamata Bengal government has announced the salary hike (DA) and clearance of all pending dues for the state government employees. According to the reports, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has approved the implementation of the 7th pay commission and the government employees will get the revised from this month. After the decision, more than 8 lakh government employees of the state will be benefitted.

The state government employees will get more salary as the dearness allowance (DA) is increased by 125% of their basic salary. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself on Thursday. Earlier, in June 2018, the TMC chief had announced a hike of 18 per cent in dearness allowance for the employees of the state government.

The news agency ANI reported that the post the increment, the gap of DA between Central government employees with state employees stands at 23 per cent.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More