7th Pay Commission: It seems wait of central government employees is going to get longer as far as implementation of 7th Pay Commission is concerned. This decision will affect 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62 lakh pensioners. The hike of 2.57 times took the salary of central government employees to Rs 18,000 while the demanded hike of 3.68 times will power the minimum salaries to Rs 26,000.

7th Pay Commission: It seems wait of central government employees is going to get longer as far as implementation of 7th Pay Commission is concerned. Certain media reports have claimed that central government may take more time to implement recommendations of 7th Pay Commission as it is currently busy in tackling issues like soaring petrol and diesel prices, unprecedented fall on rupee against the US dollar and other economic issues. Many government organisations have decided to hit the streets on September 19 against the Modi government over the delay in implementations of 7th Pay Commission.

The government has made it clear that rising fuel prices are out of their hands as production in oil-producing countries is low. As per the recommendations of the pay panel, the minimum salary should be increased to Rs 18,000 but employees while they say that hike of 2.57 times is not enough while the hike of 3.57 will power the minimum salaries to Rs 26,000.

At present, if the Central government decides to hike the salary of its employees, it will put the burden on the government exchequer. This decision will affect about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62 lakh pensioners. The state governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have announced a hike for their employees.

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: DA hiked by an additional 2%, employees to get a raise of Rs 350 to Rs 5,000 in their basic salary

With less than 9 months left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the central government employees were hoping that the Centre will not take much time in implementing the proposals related to the 7th Pay Commission.

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: Several states announce pay hike, central government employees optimistic too

The National Joint Council for Action (NJCA) has recently passed a resolution, directing all its affiliates to protest against the Modi government over its failure to meet their hike demands.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More