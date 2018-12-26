7th Pay Commission: The Central Government may implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission before Lok Sabha Elections 2019, say reports. The Delhi Government has assured the doctors of the national capital that the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be implemented within 15 days and they will also get the arrears of last 36 months.

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Central Government may implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, say reports. The reports added that the Central Government does not want to take any risk and likely to stamp the salary hike and clearance of pending arrears. The central government employees have been demanding salaries according to the 7th pay commission from a very long time as their salaries are low according to the basic expenses.

The Delhi Government has assured the doctors of the national capital that the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be implemented within 15 days, as per which, the Resident doctors of Delhi’s government hospitals (MD/MS/DNB Super-speciality/FNB) will receive revised salaries with retrospective effect from 1 st January 2016.

The arrears for these 3 years will be paid within the next three months, the 7th Pay Commission implementation has been assured to approximately 15000 doctors working in 30 government hospitals of the national capital.

According to the latest information, the government has shown a green signal to the salary hike and clearance of arrears of Indian Railways Class 4 employees— Gunman and Trackman. A few days ago, in a seminar organised by the All India Railways Federation (AIRF) in New Delhi, the AIRF official informed that there have been several attacks on gunmen and trackmen on duty, so in view to the big risk, Indian Railways has raised the DA to three times from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,100.

The India Railways official notification reads, “The demand for raising Risk on Duty Allowance (RDA) has been raised from Rupees One Thousand to Four Thousand and One Hundred.”

