The Central government employees are waiting for a good news about the 7th Pay Commission but there is a lot of new discussions that are going to rise regarding this. The expectations of employees might not get fulfilled completely as a pay hike could happen but there is a less chance that the hike will be what the CG employees are waiting for.

The Central government employees are waiting for a good news regarding their pay hike from the 7th Pay Commission and the grapevine is abuzz that the government is likely to announce the same either in January or maximum by March 2019. However, reports say that the expectations of Central government employees will get fulfilled partially as the Central government has decided to increase the fitment factor to 2.58 times against 3.68 demanded by the employees while the fitment factor recommended by the pay panel stood at 2.57 times. But the employees should leave their worries aside as no official announcement on the pay hike has been announced yet and deliberations and discussions are underway over the issue. The much-awaited announcement will be made soon.

The discussions and debates have been going since a long time over pay hike. The Central government workers are opposing the Rs 18,000 basic pay hike are demanding that the government should increase it up to Rs 26,000. Reports say that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is all set to increase the basic minimum pay to Rs 20, 000 which is an increase by 2.83 times.

If the Central government employees’ demand to increase the fitment factor up to 3.68 times is accepted by the Central government, the basic minimum pay would increase to 26,000. But according to the speculations, the final fitment factor could be only 2.85 times.

If the pay panel has suggested the fitment factor will stand at 2.57, the basic minimum pay would come at 18,000. But since the government has decided to increase the fitment factor to only 2.83 times, it would result in the basic minimum pay of 20,000.

