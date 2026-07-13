8th Pay Commission: Applications Open For Consultant Posts Until August 31; Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

Professionals have until the deadline to apply for association with one of the Centre’s marquee policy exercises. The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has invited applications for the recruitment of consultant posts on a contractual basis. The interested candidates can apply for the posts online on or before August 31, 2026.

The Commission is looking to recruit 20 professionals in three categories, namely, senior consultant, consultant and young professional, to assist in reviewing the salary, allowances and pension structure of central government employees and pensioners.

The notification for recruitment was first released on 10th April and applications are invited only on the official website of the Commission.

Why Is 8th Pay Commission Hiring Consultants?

The 8th Pay Commission has been constituted to examine the existing pay structure of central government employees and to recommend changes to the salaries, pensions, allowances and other benefits.

To assist in this exercise, the commission is calling on specialists from fields such as finance, human resources, industrial relations and law. The consultants will work on research, data analysis and policy studies that will help frame the final recommendations of the commission.

These appointments are strictly contractual and are intended for specific, time-limited assignments in connection with the work of the Commission.

What Will Selected Candidates Do?

The chosen one will help the commission in various areas, such as:

Analysis of the existing structure of salaries, allowances and pensions.

Analysis of reports, surveys and official data to identify compensation trends

Performing legal research on matters concerning service and the mandate of the Commission.

Liaise with central government ministries and departments in collecting information.

Review of memoranda and representations made to the Commission.

Assistance with compensation, gratuity, bonus and human resource policy studies.

Estimating the cost of the Commission’s recommendations.

Report preparation, presentations and analytical documents.

The notification also indicates that consultants may be required to perform any other work related to the mandate of the Commission, as needed.

Who Can Apply?

The vacancies are divided into three groups according to age and experience. The age and experience cut-off date is April 1, 2026.

Category Vacancies Maximum Age Minimum Experience Senior Consultant 5 45 years 10 years Consultant 5 40 years 6 years Young Professional 10 32 years 4 years

Applicants need to have:

A Master’s degree or MBA in Finance, Human Resources, Industrial Relations or related discipline, or

An LL.B degree enrolled with a bar council or bar association and relevant experience in legal research or handling service matters before tribunals or courts.

Candidates should also be comfortable with Excel, spreadsheets and presentation software. Experience working on pay structures, compensation, or establishment issues will be advantageous.

Salary Offered

The engagement shall initially be for a period of one year or till the completion of the tenure of the commission, whichever is earlier. The contract may be extended depending on performance and the needs of the Commission.

The fixed remuneration per month is:

Role Full-Time Part-Time (12 Days/Month) Part-Time (6 Days/Month) Senior Consultant Rs 1,80,000 Rs 90,000 Rs 45,000 Consultant Rs 1,20,000 Rs 60,000 Rs 30,000 Young Professional Rs 90,000 Rs 45,000 Rs 22,500

Payment will be made after deducting income tax and other applicable deductions.

Important Conditions Applicants Must Know

The Commission has clarified that full-time consultants cannot take up any other assignments during the consultancy period.

It also said the engagement is temporary and can be terminated at any time without giving a reason.

The offer letter will be sent to selected candidates through email and they will have 7 days to accept the offer. Priority will probably be given to candidates who can join right away; if not, you will have no more than 30 days to join after accepting the offer.

Selected candidates will also be required to provide integrity certificates from two references, along with a self-declaration of not having a criminal record or any pending litigation before joining.

How To Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online through the application link available on the official website of the 8th Central Pay Commission. The Commission has clarified that no hard copy/offline applications will be accepted.

The work of these consultants is expected to play a key role in formulating recommendations that may affect the future salaries and pensions of lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, including those in departments like Railways and Defence. The Commission is currently holding consultations with employee unions, staff associations and other stakeholders. The Commission is expected to deliver its recommendations by mid-2027.

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