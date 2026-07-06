8th Pay Commission Extends Key Data Submission Deadline Till July 31: Here’s Why

The work of the 8th Pay Commission is going on but one more important deadline has now been extended. The Commission has extended the deadline for uploading employee information for the pay revision exercise by one month for central government ministries, departments, and Union Territories.

An official order issued on Monday said the last date for submission of data through the Commission’s online Data Collection Portal has been extended to July 31, 2026. The extension comes after some government offices failed to complete the process by the earlier deadline.

The move does not affect salary revisions or indicate when the Commission’s recommendations will be implemented, but it is a clear sign that the Commission is still in the early stages of gathering information before it can start detailed consultations.

Why Has The 8th Pay Commission Extended The Deadline?

The commission said many ministries, departments and Union Territories are yet to upload the required information. With the number of government organisations involved in the exercise across the country, more time has been allowed to ensure that the data submitted is complete and accurate.

The Commission has ordered nodal officers to complete the pending uploads by July 31, 2026.

It also clarified that only the information uploaded via the official Data Collection Portal will be accepted. Email submissions, physical files, Excel sheets or PDF attachments will not be entertained.

Why Is This Data Collection Important?

The data collection exercise is one of the first major tasks taken up by the 8th Pay Commission before it starts reviewing salaries, allowances and other service-related issues.

The Commission is collecting detailed information from ministries, departments, union territories and other central government organisations to prepare a comprehensive picture of the government’s workforce. The information will help it analyse employee strength, staffing requirements and patterns of expenditure before preparing its recommendations.

In short, this database will form the basis of the future work of the Commission on pay revision.

Is 8th Pay Commission Also Considering Outsourced Workforce

Apart from regular employees, the commission is also collecting information on contractual and outsourced employees hired through agencies.

The commission has asked government departments for deployment details for the last three financial years — FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25.

The exercise covers a wide range of outsourced staff, including:

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Post

Housekeepers

DEO (Data Entry Operators)

Motorists

Security guards

Gardeners.

Professional workers

low-skilled workers

Labourer, unskilled

An additional agency recruited support staff

It is interesting to note that the Commission has sought data in man-months, a measure that indicates both the number of personnel deployed and the duration of their engagement, as opposed to the mere number of workers employed.

However, consultants, retired experts, and professionals are not included in this exercise, as they are being asked separately.

Why Does This Exercise Matter?

The broader data collection suggests that the commission is looking closely at how the central government workforce functions today.

Besides permanent employees, it is also looking into increasing reliance on outsourced manpower in government offices. The Commission hopes this information will help it to understand staffing patterns, deployment of the workforce and operational requirements before it begins drafting recommendations.

What Is The Current Status Of The 8th Pay Commission?

The Union Cabinet approved the 8th Central Pay Commission in January last year. Since then, the commission has begun its preliminary work by collecting data from various government organisations.

But the Terms of Reference (ToR) have not been officially notified. Until that is done, and the exercise of data collection is completed, the Commission is unlikely to move to the next phase of consultations with employee associations, ministries and other stakeholders.

At this stage, its priority is to build a comprehensive database of regular employees, pensioners, consultants, contractual staff and outsourced manpower.

Will The Extension Impact The Salary Hike Or The Timeline OfImplementation?

No. The last order is only about the data submission process.

It does not speak about any decision on revised salaries, dearness allowance (DA), pensions, allowances or implementation schedule of the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations.

At this time, the commission is still in the information-gathering stage, feeding its analysis before getting into the details of pay structures and service conditions.

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