8th Pay Commission: Can Bigger ‘Family Unit’ Push Minimum Basic Pay To Rs 69000?

When discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gather pace, terms like fitment factor, Dearness Allowance (DA) and salary hikes dominate the conversation. But there is another, lesser-known concept that could play an equally important role in deciding the salaries of central government employees, the ‘family unit’.

Employee unions have asked the 8th Pay Commission to revise the existing family unit from three to five. They argue that the current formula no longer reflects the financial realities of Indian households. If accepted, the proposal could raise the minimum basic pay to around Rs 69,000, compared with the current Rs 18,000.

Here’s what the debate is about.

What Is The ‘Family Unit’ Concept?

The minimum salary of a central government employee is calculated on the basis of the family unit.

Before suggesting new pay scales every Pay Commission first makes an estimate of the amount of money an average employee’s family needs every month to maintain a reasonable standard of living. This estimate includes spending on essentials such as food, clothing, housing, fuel, electricity and other basics.

The estimated monthly expenditure forms the basis for calculation of minimum basic pay. Once the minimum pay is fixed, it impacts the entire pay matrix including salaries at higher levels, allowances and pensions.

In simple terms , the higher the estimated cost of living , the higher the minimum salary .

Why Is The Current Family Unit Based On Three?

The existing methodology is based on older minimum wage principles that have been followed for decades.

Under the present system, a standard family is treated as three consumption units. It broadly assumes one employee, one spouse and two children while assigning different consumption weights to each member instead of simply counting the number of people.

Employee unions say this formula was developed when household spending patterns were very different. They argue that it does not reflect today’s living costs or family responsibilities.

Why Do Employee Unions Want A Family Unit Of Five?

The Staff Side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), which represents central government employees, has proposed replacing the three-unit model with a five-unit family.

Under the proposal, the family would include:

Employee: 1 unit

Spouse: 1 unit

Two children: 0.8 unit each

Parents: 0.8 unit each

This works out to 5.2 consumption units, which the memorandum rounds off to five units.

The unions argue that many employees financially support their dependent parents. They say this responsibility should be recognised while calculating the minimum salary.

The memorandum also cites the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and the Social Security Code, 2020, arguing that both recognise an employee’s responsibility towards dependent parents.

Apart from adding parents, the proposal also seeks to remove what it describes as gender discrimination by giving the spouse an equal consumption weight of one unit.

Why Do Unions Believe The Current Formula Is Outdated?

According to the NC-JCM memorandum, household expenses have changed significantly over the years.

Families today spend much more on healthcare, education, transport and digital connectivity than they did when earlier wage formulas were framed.

The memorandum also argues that the older nutrition standard of 2,700 calories per day is no longer adequate. It proposes adopting the Indian Council of Medical Research’s recommendation of around 3,490 calories for physically demanding work, along with a more balanced diet that includes milk, eggs, meat, fish, fruits and vegetables.

The unions say a minimum wage should provide a decent standard of living rather than merely ensuring subsistence.

How Does This Translate Into A Proposed Minimum Basic Pay Of Rs 69,000?

The proposed Rs 69,000 minimum pay is not based only on increasing the family unit from three to five.

The NC-JCM has prepared a detailed living-wage calculation using average retail prices of food items and several expenditure heads.

These include clothing, housing, fuel, electricity, water charges, skill development, recreation, festivals, marriage-related expenses and technology costs.

According to the memorandum, the total monthly expenditure for a five-unit family comes to Rs 68,947, which has been rounded off to Rs 69,000.

Based on this calculation, the unions have proposed a fitment factor of 3.833 for serving employees and pensioners.

In other words, the five-unit family is one part of a broader proposal that also revises the expenditure basket and the assumptions used to calculate a living wage.

How Could This Affect Salaries?

The impact of a higher minimum wage accepted by the 8th Pay Commission won’t be limited to entry-level employees.

The minimum basic pay is the first step of the entire pay matrix. A higher starting point can affect salaries at all pay levels. It may also have an impact on allowances and pension calculations based on basic pay.

But the exact impact will depend on the recommendations of 8th Pay Commission and decisions taken by the Union government.

Has The Government Accepted The Proposal?

This demand for a five-member family unit and the minimum basic salary of Rs 69,000 has been made by the Staff Side of National Council – JCM in its memorandum presented to the 8th Pay Commission.

The Commission will consider proposals from various employee organizations, government departments and other agencies before issuing its recommendations.

As of yet, there is no official decision in favor of the formula of five-member family and the minimum basic salary of Rs 69,000.

For the time being, the demand is among many other demands being considered. If at all it is included in the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission can only be determined once the Commission submits its report

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission: What Could Help Your Salary Double in 7 Years Besides Fitment Factor?