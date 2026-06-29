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Home > Business News > 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator 2026: Estimate Your Pay Hike with a 2.10 Fitment Factor

8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator 2026: Estimate Your Pay Hike with a 2.10 Fitment Factor

8th Pay Commission Salary Hike 2026: Could the 8th Pay Commission raise the minimum basic salary to ₹69,000? Here's how the fitment factor works and what expert estimates suggest.

8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator 2026: Estimate Your Pay Hike with a 2.10 Fitment Factor

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 13:56 IST

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to play a vital role in revising the salaries and pensions of central government employees across the country. The central government has not announced any final recommendations, but discussions around the proposed fitment factor have generated significant interest. 
 
The Central Government Employees’ Association has placed their demand to the government, and if its demand is met, its minimum basic salary could rise sharply. However, under the highest proposed fitment factor, this may even reach Rs 69,000. However, these figures may remain estimates until the government officially approves the commission’s recommendations.
 

What Is the Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is a multiplier which is used by the Pay Commission. It helps the commission to convert an employee’s existing basic salary or pension into the revised pay structure.
 
The fitment factor is considered one of the most important elements in any pay revision because it directly affects basic pay, pensions, annual increments, and arrears. In simple words, the higher the fitment factor, the greater the increase in salary and retirement benefits. Even a small change in the fitment factor can significantly impact the monthly income of millions of central government employees and pensioners.
 

Expert Estimate Suggests a Fitment Factor of 2.10

The government has not shared any official announcement regarding the figure of the fitment factor. However, an expert from the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has estimated that the fitment factor could be around 2.10, which is based on two different calculation methods. 
 

Fitment Factor Scenario 1: Based on Current Salary Components

The first calculation considers the salary of a Level 1 employee by adding the existing basic pay of ₹18,000, 58% dearness allowance (DA), 30% house rent allowance (HRA), and transport allowance as of December 31, 2025. This results in a gross monthly salary of approximately ₹37,080. Comparing this with the existing basic pay gives a fitment factor of around 2.06, which may be rounded to 2.10.
 
Using this multiplier, the basic pay would increase from ₹18,000 to ₹37,800. If a 2% DA increase is also considered, along with revised HRA and transport allowance, the gross monthly salary could reach nearly ₹61,344. This represents an estimated increase of around 65% under this illustrative example.
 

Fitment Factor Scenario 2: Based on Family Unit Calculations

The second approach focuses on the family unit used to calculate the fitment factor. If parents are included, the family unit count increases from 3.0 to 4.2. According to the expert, this method also produces a fitment factor close to 2.05, which can be rounded to 2.10.
 

What is the Growth Factor?

 
Apart from the fitment factor, the Pay Commission may also consider a growth factor. Unlike inflation-related compensation, the growth factor is intended to improve employees’ overall standard of living, which reflects broader economic progress. The current expert estimates do not include any growth factor.
 

Will the Fitment Factor Actually Be 2.10?

At present, the proposed 2.10 fitment factor is only an expert estimate. Other projections suggest it could range from around 2.0 to 2.57 or even higher. The final fitment factor, along with the revised salary structure, will only become clear after the 8th Pay Commission submits its report and the Central Government formally approves its recommendations. Until then, all salary projections should be viewed as indicative rather than confirmed.
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8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator 2026: Estimate Your Pay Hike with a 2.10 Fitment Factor
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8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator 2026: Estimate Your Pay Hike with a 2.10 Fitment Factor

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