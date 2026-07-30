8th Pay Commission Update: What Govt Said in Parliament On Salary Hike, Fitment Factor And More

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is one of the most awaited developments for central government employees and pensioners all over India. Now the centre has informed Parliament about the commission’s functioning, providing new details and raising high expectations regarding salary revisions, the fitment factor, and pension benefits.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Cabinet Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, clarified certain aspects of the Commission’s work. The response answers some of the questions but makes clear that many of the key decisions are still very much in the hands of the independent pay panel.

Here are 7 key insights from the latest update.

Government Says 8th Pay Commission Is Working Independently

The Centre has reiterated that the 8th Pay Commission is working independently under the Terms of Reference (ToR) notified by the government. The Commission is free to decide how to conduct its work and does not have to keep the government regularly informed about its discussions, recommendations or consultations while the exercise is underway, the Finance Ministry said.

This means the Commission may not keep the government privy to its ongoing deliberations until it submits the final report.

No Information Shared on Meetings Held So Far

One of the questions raised in Rajya Sabha pertained to the number of meetings that the Commission has had since its formation.

But the government would not provide any numbers.

In its formal response, it said the Commission was at liberty to determine its own procedure and was not obliged to advise the government on the course of its internal meetings or progress.

For employees awaiting news, that means there’s no current official word on how often the panel has met or how far it has come.

Stakeholder Consultations Kept Confidential

Another question was whether the Commission had already held consultations with the employee unions and other stakeholders.

Here again, the centre said that it did not have such information.

The Terms of Reference do not require the Commission to disclose details of consultations or stakeholder interactions with the government during the process, the Finance Ministry said.

There is as yet no official list of the employee organisations or associations which have taken part in the discussions.

Centre Does Not Comment on Family Unit Demand

One of the biggest talking points of the 8th Pay Commission has been the demand to change the method of calculating the ‘fitment factor’.

Employee organisations have called on the Commission to increase the family unit used for minimum wage calculations from three members to five by including dependent parents.

When this issue was raised in Parliament, the government neither confirmed nor denied whether such proposal had been received or was under consideration.

Instead, it merely reiterated that the Commission’s recommendations and consultations remain independent and confidential until its work is done.

Why the Family Unit Debate Matters

The demand is driven by a sense that the current system does not reflect the financial reality of most families.

The last Pay Commission had used the 15th Indian Labour Conference (ILC) norms of 1957, which had broadly regarded a family as an employee, a spouse and two children. This is exactly what the 7th Pay Commission too has followed in recommending the current fitment factor of 2.57.

However, employee representatives, such as the staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), have asserted that household responsibilities today are much wider.

Their proposal recommends treating a family as five units, including dependent parents, citing changing social realities; the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act; provisions under the Social Security Code, 2020; and Supreme Court observations that stress that the government should act as a model employer.

The staff side said this methodology can give a fitment factor of around 3.833, which is much higher than the multiplier recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.

However, employee representatives still demand this. The government would not say whether the commission is considering or accepting the proposal.

Fitment Factor Will Decide Salary and Pension Hike

One of the most important results of every Pay Commission is the fitment factor, but the final multiplier is yet to be decided.

The fitment factor is the factor based on which the basic pay of the central government employees is revised. The pension calculation is linked to the revised basic pay and any increase in the fitment factor will have a direct bearing on the retirement benefits of lakhs of pensioners.

Some employee organisations have asked for a multiplier of around 3.68, while others have requested a range of between 3.0 and 3.5 to better account for inflation and the rising cost of living.

At the moment, the Commission has not said publicly what multiplier it is considering.

Report To Be Completed Within 18 Months

The government has confirmed that the timeline for the commission is unchanged. The 8th Central Pay Commission is expected to submit its recommendations within 18 months from the date of its constitution as per the resolution dated November 3, 2025.

There has been no announcement in Parliament of a revised deadline. This means employees and pensioners will have to wait until the Commission completes consultations with stakeholders, considers representations from them and finalises its recommendations before any official decision is made on salaries, pensions or the fitment factor.

What It Means for Employees

The latest parliamentary reply clarifies one major point: the government is deliberately holding back from the day-to-day working of the Commission. There is speculation about the fitment factor, salary increases and pension revisions but the centre has made it clear that these issues are the exclusive domain of the commission till it submits its final report.

For the moment, talk of a higher fitment factor, revised family units and possible salary hikes is only a suggestion from employee bodies, not a confirmed recommendation. There is no official indication about the final pay revision until the 8th Pay Commission submits its report.

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