8th Pay Commission Update: What Govt Said in Parliament On Salary Hike, Fitment Factor And More

Government Says 8th Pay Commission Is Working Independently
No Information Shared on Meetings Held So Far
Stakeholder Consultations Kept Confidential
Centre Does Not Comment on Family Unit Demand
Why the Family Unit Debate Matters
Fitment Factor Will Decide Salary and Pension Hike
Report To Be Completed Within 18 Months
What It Means for Employees
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.