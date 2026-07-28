8th Pay Commission: What Could 5% Annual Increment Mean for Your Salary Over Five Years?

With the government setting up the 8th Pay Commission, the one big question doing the rounds is how much could the salary hike be? While the fitment factor hogged the limelight, another aspect of the pay structure is quietly gaining attention: the annual increment. It may not sound as exciting as a revision of pay, but even a small change in the annual increment can make a noticeable difference to an employee’s basic pay over time.

In the existing pay structure, eligible central government employees are granted an annual increment of 3% of their basic pay, subject to their meeting the service rules. The 8th Pay Commission has not given any indication until now that it intends to revise this rate. However, an analysis by BankBazaar.com has reignited the discussion by showing how salaries could increase if the annual increment was raised to 5% The comparison is based on the present 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix and is only illustrative of the possible impact and is not indicative of what the Commission may ultimately recommend.

Significance of Annual Increment

fitment factor, which gives a one-time hike in the basic pay of the employees when a new pay commission is brought into effect. Every year it is added and each addition is calculated on the revised basic pay. Over the years, the annual increment has a cumulative effect, and salaries can grow at a faster pace. The annual increment is different from the, which gives a one-time hike in the basic pay of the employees when a new pay commission is brought into effect. Every year it is added and each addition is calculated on the revised basic pay. Over the years, the annual increment has a cumulative effect, and salaries can grow at a faster pace.

That is why the annual increment, though not as talked about as the fitment factor, can play a big role in an employee’s long-term earnings.

Why A 2% Change Could Have a Bigger Impact Than You Think

A 3% to 5% change doesn’t seem like a big jump at first. Each year’s increase is based on the revised basic pay, making every increase the starting point for the next. That compounding effect can create a large gap in salary growth over five years.

In the BankBazaar example, a Level 1 employee with a starting basic pay of Rs 18,000 will see the salary go up to Rs 20,900 after five years, with the current 3% annual increment. The basic pay will be Rs 24,200 if the annual increment is increased to 5 per cent, Rs 3,300 more than Rs 20,900 that is available under the current structure.

The gap is even more pronounced at higher pay levels. A Level 6 employee, starting at Rs 35,400 basic pay, will be at Rs 41,100 under the present system. A notional 5% annual increment would put him/her at Rs 47,600 after five years. For example, a Level 10 officer with basic pay of Rs 56,100 at the entry point would get Rs 65,000 in the present system, whereas it would be Rs 75,400 if annual increments are enhanced to 5%.

Illustrative Salary Progression Over Five Years

Pay Level Starting Basic Pay After 5 Years (3%) After 5 Years (5%) Difference Level 1 Rs 18,000 Rs 20,900 Rs 24,200 Rs 3,300 Level 6 Rs 35,400 Rs 41,100 Rs 47,600 Rs 6,500 Level 10 Rs 56,100 Rs 65,000 Rs 75,400 Rs 10,400

(Source: BankBazaar.com, Illustrative calculation based on existing 7th CPC Pay Matrix)

Ripple Effect Is More Than The Monthly Salary

A higher basic pay doesn’t just add a certain amount to an employee’s bank account every month. As many of the salary-related benefits are based on the basic pay, a higher annual increment may also increase Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), National Pension System (NPS) contributions and some retirement-related benefits.

This is one of the reasons why many employees are watching closely not only the fitment factor but also if the commission will bring any change in the structure of the annual increment.

Consultations On 8th Pay Commission In Progress

The 8th Pay Commission has fast tracked the consultation process with employee unions, pensioners and other stakeholders. Meetings are planned in Delhi on August 7 and August 10, followed by consultations in Chennai on September 7-8 and Puducherry on September 9. The Commission had also invited representations from employee organisations and pensioners in the course of its review earlier.

These discussions are expected to impact the Commission’s recommendations before it submits its report to the government.

The Annual Increment Is Yet To Be Decided

At this stage, the idea of 5% per annum growth is purely hypothetical. The Commission has made no proposal to change the current 3% structure and there is no official hint that any such recommendation is under consideration.