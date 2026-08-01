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Home > Business News > 8th Pay Commission: What Could Help Your Salary Double in 7 Years Besides Fitment Factor?

8th Pay Commission: What Could Help Your Salary Double in 7 Years Besides Fitment Factor?

8th Pay Commission: What Could Help Your Salary Double in 7 Years Besides Fitment Factor?
8th Pay Commission: What Could Help Your Salary Double in 7 Years Besides Fitment Factor?

Published By: Prabhat Gupta
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 11:40 IST

The 8th Pay Commission has sparked fresh hopes of a salary hike for nearly 50 lakh Central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners. While much of the attention has been on the likely fitment factor, that is only one part of the story. Salary growth under a pay commission is not determined by the revised basic pay alone. Annual increments, Dearness Allowance (DA), promotions and pay fixation also play a major role in increasing an employee’s earnings over the next several years.

The government set up the 8th Central Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. The time frame for submission of the recommendations by the Commission is 18 months, according to the Terms of Reference. Moreover, the Commission has started consultation with trade unions, retired personnel, and other concerned parties. 

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The latest clarity came during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, where Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the 8th Pay Commission is functioning independently under its Terms of Reference. He said the Commission is not required to keep the government informed about its internal deliberations, consultations or recommendations until it submits its report. This means there is still no official indication of the fitment factor or the final salary and pension revisions.

The fitment factor is only the starting point

Once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, an employee’s basic pay will be revised using the fitment factor approved by the government. This revised basic becomes the foundation for future salary growth. From there, annual increments, DA revisions and career progression continue to increase earnings throughout the pay commission cycle.

Under the current Central government pay rules, employees receive an annual increment of 3% of their basic pay, subject to eligibility. Since every increment is calculated on the revised basic pay, the increase compounds over time. Although a 3% rise may appear modest in a single year, its cumulative effect over seven years can significantly increase an employee’s basic pay.

DA ensures salary keeps pace with inflation

Dearness Allowance is another important factor for salary growth. DA is revised twice in a year , usually on 1st January and 1st July , to counter the effect of inflation . It is expressed as a percentage of basic pay.  With the basic pay increasing each year, the value of DA also increases. In this way the employees get the benefit of higher basic salary and higher DA amount.

The current DA rate is 60% which has been increasing steadily since the 7th Pay Commission was implemented in 2016. The DA stood at zero at the time of introduction of the revised pay structure at the beginning of the 7th CPC. Since then it has been slowly increased in periodic updates. This pattern from history shows the growth of DA as a significant part of an employee’s gross salary over a pay commission cycle.

Promotions can accelerate salary growth

Promotions can further boost an employee’s earnings. Under the Pay Matrix, a promotion generally gives one increment in the existing pay level before the employee moves to the corresponding cell in the higher pay level. Besides increasing the basic pay, a promotion also raises the value of DA and other allowances linked to the revised basic. Employees who receive one or more promotions during the seven-year period are therefore likely to see a much larger increase in gross salary than those who receive only annual increments.

This is why looking only at the fitment factor does not present the complete picture. The revised basic pay announced at the start of the 8th Pay Commission is only the first step. Every annual increment increases the basic pay. Every DA revision raises inflation compensation. Promotions add another jump in earnings. Together, these factors continue to build on each other throughout the pay commission period.

Can your salary really double?

The answer depends on what is being measured. Basic pay alone is unlikely to double through annual increments over seven years. However, gross salary which includes basic pay, DA and other admissible allowances can increase substantially over the pay commission cycle. Employees who receive promotions during this period could see an even sharper rise in overall earnings. The exact outcome will vary depending on pay level, career progression, inflation and the government’s final recommendations.

Another key factor in the salary debate is the demand for a higher fitment factor. Employee representatives have also urged the Commission to revise the family unit used for minimum wage calculations from three members to five, including dependent parents. They argue that this better reflects present-day household expenses and could support a higher fitment factor. However, the government has not confirmed whether the Commission is considering the proposal.

There is also an important difference between expectation and policy. Employee unions have asked for a 6 per cent annual increment instead of the existing 3 per cent. But there is no official move from the government to change the existing increment rule. 

For the employees, the bottom line is that the benefits of the 8th Pay Commission will not be limited to the first salary revision. The revised basic pay is only the starting point of the process but there is actual growth over the years, through annual increments, periodic DA revisions and promotions. Not all employees’ salaries will double in seven years but the cumulative impact of these factors can substantially increase gross pay over the life of the pay commission, making long-term salary growth much stronger than the initial revision alone.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Update: What Govt Said in Parliament On Salary Hike, Fitment Factor And More

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8th Pay Commission: What Could Help Your Salary Double in 7 Years Besides Fitment Factor?
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8th Pay Commission: What Could Help Your Salary Double in 7 Years Besides Fitment Factor?
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