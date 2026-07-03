8th Pay Commission: Will Basic Salary Jump to Rs 69,000? Here Are Employee Organisations’ Proposals to Govt

8th Pay Commission: The minimum basic pay under the new 8th Pay Commission is one of the big concerns for the central government employees. The fitment factor and Dearness Allowance (DA) are still being discussed, while employee organisations are now demanding a drastic hike in the minimum basic pay, stating that the existing salary of Rs 18,000, fixed under the 7th Pay Commission, is no longer sufficient.

Employee bodies have suggested changing the minimum basic salary to anywhere between Rs 55,000 and close to Rs 69,000 depending on the formula used. But these are recommendations from the employee organisations and not the government’s final decision.

Why is there a need to increase the minimum salary?

The minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 was introduced in 2016 when the 7th Pay Commission was implemented. The earlier minimum salary of Rs 7,000 was replaced by the calculation done on the basis of a fitment factor of 2.57.

Nearly a decade later, worker unions say the old pay structure doesn’t match up with the cost of living today. Among the reasons being cited for seeking a fresh revision are rising inflation, increasing healthcare and education expenses, higher household costs and changing family needs.

Why do salaries vary?

The wide variation in salary estimates largely reflects the different proposals for fitment factors submitted by employee organisations.

Some organisations have mooted a revision of the fitment factor to around 3.00, which could raise the minimum basic pay to nearly Rs 55,000-57,000. Others have required a fitment factor as high as 3.25. If accepted, the minimum basic salary could be raised to nearly Rs 69,000.

At this stage, these are only proposals. The 8th Pay Commission will submit its recommendations to the central government after consulting various stakeholders, and the central government will then decide the final salary structure.

What are Employee Organisations demanding

In addition to the increased minimum salary, employee and pensioner organisations have made several other recommendations to the Commission, including:

Increase the annual rate to 5-7% from the current 3%.

To get a salary hike, increase the fitment factor.

New minimum wage calculation based on the price index as of January 1, 2026.

The restoration period for pension commutation is being reduced from 15 years to 10-12 years.

Change the family unit considered for salary calculation from 3 to 5 members.

Increase the leave encashment on retirement from 300 days to 400 days.

Enhance promotion rules and financial progress.

What are the demands of pensioners

The pensioner associations have proposed some changes in the retirement benefits in the 8th Pay Commission.

The key demands are a hike in the minimum pension to 67% of the last pay drawn, an increase in the gratuity ceiling, a revision in pension commutation rules and expansion of family pension benefits.

Another suggestion is for age-related pension increases with pensions gradually increasing from 70 per cent of the last pay earned at age 65 to 100 per cent for those aged 90 and over.

What about the DA merger?

Employee organisations have demanded that the Dearness Allowance (DA) be merged with the basic pay before the new pay structure is implemented.

The central government has, however, clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to merge DA with basic pay at present. The DA will be revised as per the existing mechanism until the time the new pay structure becomes operational.

What is the update on the 8th Pay Commission so far as the discussion is concerned?

The Terms of Reference of the 8th Pay Commission have already been notified by the government and the commission is in the process of consulting the employee organisations and other stakeholders.

The panel has been tasked with looking into the salaries, allowances and pension benefits of central government employees and pensioners and giving its recommendations to the government.

When will the new salary be effective?

The new pay structure will be referenced to January 1, 2026, but the Commission has been given some 18 months to complete its work.

But as per the previous Pay Commission timelines, many experts feel the final recommendations may be implemented only in 2027 after government approval.

In such cases, eligible employees and pensioners are likely to have their salaries and pensions revised with retrospective effect from 1st January 2026, along with arrears for the intervening period.

Currently, employee organisations are still demanding a proposed minimum salary of Rs 55,000 to Rs 69,000. The final figure will depend on the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and the approval of the central government.

What central government employees should watch out for

The revised pay of employees and future DA, HRA, pension and other benefits will be based on the minimum basic salary. Knowledge of the rival proposals provides better insight into what central government employees and pensioners can realistically expect once the 8th Pay Commission makes its recommendations.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator 2026: Estimate Your Pay Hike with a 2.10 Fitment Factor