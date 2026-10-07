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Home > Business News > A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja

A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja

A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-07 14:35 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Mumbai witnessed a vibrant celebration of music and devotion as Rashmi Aarya unveiled her third song, “Ganpati Deva” from Spirit of Divinity, in front of the iconic Andheri Cha Raja. Blending the festive spirit of Ganpati with upbeat musical energy, the song is a peppy devotional track that celebrates devotion to Bappa through a contemporary and entertaining musical approach. Directed by Guru M Sharrma, the music video presents a distinctive take on the devotional genre, combining spiritual imagery, energetic visuals, dramatic storytelling and a cinematic narrative.

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Adding a striking cinematic element to the music video is Rashmi Aarya, who takes on a powerful gangster avatar in the video. Her character brings an element of mystery, intensity and drama to the storyline, showcasing a different side of Rashmi while adding an unexpected twist to the festive and devotional presentation.

A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja

Mohit Dagga, Rashmi Aarya’s husband, also plays an important part in the narrative, adding emotional depth and a personal dimension to the storyline. Together, Rashmi and Mohit bring a dramatic layer to the music video, complementing its devotional theme with an engaging cinematic presentation.

The music video moves beyond a conventional devotional presentation, bringing together faith, celebration, drama and entertainment. Spirit of Divinity presents Bappa’s blessings through a fresh musical lens, while Guru M Sharrma’s direction adds a cinematic edge to the storytelling and visual presentation.

Unveiled in the presence of devotees and amid the vibrant festive atmosphere surrounding Andheri Cha Raja, “Ganpati Deva” captures the essence of Ganpati celebrations while offering audiences a contemporary musical experience. With its peppy sound, devotional emotion, energetic visuals and Rashmi Aarya’s unexpected gangster avatar, the song adds a dramatic and entertaining flavour to this year’s Ganpati celebrations.

With Rashmi Aarya’s musical energy and powerful on-screen presence, Guru M Sharrma’s direction and Mohit Dagga’s contribution to the narrative, “Ganpati Deva” brings together devotion, music and cinematic storytelling to celebrate the spirit of Bappa in a unique way.

Watch the song here: https://youtu.be/GtZLoT05gxE?si=HUaDTWtgOSObB98q

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja
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A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja

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A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja

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A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja
A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja
A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja
A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja
A Divine Double Blessing for Singer Rashmi Arya: ‘Ganpati Deva’ Unveiled Under the Auspicious Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Andhericha Raja

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