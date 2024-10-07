In this blog, we will discuss how you can do a bike insurance check online and provide a step-by-step guide.

In this modern world, safeguarding your precious bike from unforeseen scenarios has become a hassle-free process through online methods. With a simple click, you can buy and check the bike insurance status from your home. However, if you are not aligned with how to check your insurance policy status online, we are here to help.

In this blog, we will discuss how you can do a bike insurance check online and provide a step-by-step guide.

What is a Bike Insurance Policy Status Check?

When you buy a bike, you must purchase a bike insurance policy to ride in India legally. Without a valid bike insurance policy, you are liable to pay huge fines and penalties and cannot legally ride.

Hence, it is crucial for you to check the bike insurance policy status regularly to ensure your plan is valid and offers you comprehensive financial coverage during mishaps.

How to Check Bike Insurance Plan Status Through the Insurance Information Bureau?

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) established the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB) website to collect insurance sector data. Here are the steps you can follow to check your bike insurance status online through IIB:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Insurance Information Bureau.

Step 2: Click the ‘V-Seva’ option from the ‘Quick Links’ menu on the homepage.

Step 3: You will get redirected to the ‘Accident Vehicle Information Retrieval System’ webpage.

Step 4: Enter the required information, such as your name, address, email address, mobile number and bike registration number.

Step 5: Fill in the Captcha code and click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: After submitting the information, the screen will display your insurance information.

How to Check Bike Insurance Status Through VAHAN Website?

The VAHAN e-Services website of the Road Transport and Highway Ministry records the two-wheeler insurance policies. Below is a step-by-step guide you can follow to check your bike insurance status through the VAHAN website:

Step 1: Visit the Vahan website to check your bike insurance status.

Step 2: Enter the required information, such as your registration number, state and the nearest regional transport office.

Step 3: Select the ‘Additional Services’ option from the ‘Services’ drop-down menu.

Step 4: Choose the ‘Know Your Vehicle Details’ option.

Step 5: Provide your bike’s registration number, chassis number, engine number and the verification code displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number to view the bike insurance details.

How to Check Bike Insurance Status Through the Insurance Company?

One of the easiest ways to check vehicle insurance status online Parivahan is through the insurance company. You can follow these simple steps to check your bike insurance status through your insurance company:

Step 1: Visit the insurance company’s website or download its mobile application.

Step 2: Log in to your account using the credentials.

Step 3: Enter your bike registration number and registered mobile number to check the insurance status.

Step 4: Once you enter the details, the policy card will display the validity of your bike insurance plan.

How to Check Bike Insurance Status Through RTO?

Apart from the above methods, you can check your bike insurance status by opening your nearest RTO’s website. Here is a step-by-step explanation of the process:

Step 1: Visit the website of your nearest RTO.

Step 2: Select the ‘Online Services for Citizens’ option.

Step 3: Click the ‘Vehicle Related Online Services’ option and select the ‘VAHAN Citizen Services’ link.

Step 4: Select the ‘Status’ option on your screen and click the ‘Know Your Vehicle Details’ tab.

Step 5: Enter your bike’s registration, chassis and engine numbers.

Step 6: Fill in the Captcha Code displayed on the screen and click the ‘Submit the Details’ option.

Step 7: The screen will display your bike details, including your bike insurance status.

Things to Keep in Mind When Checking Bike Insurance Status Online

Here are a few essential things you must keep in mind when checking the bike insurance status online:

1. Keep Your Policy Number Handy

Keep your policy number handy before checking, as you need to enter it to check your bike insurance status online.

2. Check Through Only Official Websites or Apps

Get your bike insurance status only through the official website or mobile app of the insurance company. You should not opt for third-party websites so they cannot get your confidential details.

3. Update Contact Details

Ensure all your contact information, like a mobile number and email address, is updated in the insurance company records so that you will be notified on time about your policy.

4. Periodical Checks

Ensure to frequently check the status of your bike insurance for updates, knowing you are always covered.

5. Double Check the Details

Cross-check all the details available online against your records so that there is no discrepancy in policy details like policy period, coverage, premium amounts and many more.

Final Words

Therefore, you must check your bike insurance regularly and ensure it is renewed. You can renew the plan some time in advance so that you continue to enjoy riding your bike lawfully in India. Moreover, you can follow the above steps to check your bike’s insurance status.

( INPUTS FROM ANI)

MUST READ: Intel Joins the AI Chip Revolution: A Look at the Zenbook S14 Powered by Core Ultra 7