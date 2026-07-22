Aadhaar Linking Mandatory for Driving Licence, RC and NOC: Here’s How You Can Link Them

The government’s latest update to the transport system has made it more secure to buy, sell or transfer a vehicle. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made identity verification on the Parivahan portal stronger by requiring Aadhaar authentication for key vehicle-related services, including ownership transfer and obtaining a No Objection Certificate for interstate vehicle transfers.

The move is aimed at curbing fraud in second-hand vehicle transactions, stopping unauthorised ownership transfers and ensuring that transport records are tied to confirmed identity details.

But many vehicle owners are asking one question – is Aadhaar linking mandatory to get a driving licence too? The answer depends on which service you are using.

Aadhaar mandatory for vehicle transfer and NOC services

Now, with the new system, Aadhaar authentication will be mandatory for all those applying for transfer of vehicle ownership or seeking NOC through the Parivahan portal.

If the Aadhaar details match with the information already available in the vehicle records, then the application can be processed online without the need to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The ministry has put this verification in place to ensure that only the actual owner of a vehicle can change ownership or transfer it across states.

What If Your Records Don’t Match?

The online process only works if all the records agree with each other. In case there is a mismatch between your Aadhaar and transport records, the system follows a step-by-step verification process.

If there is a minor mismatch, applicants may be asked to confirm their identity with their driving licence details before proceeding.

But if there is a mismatch between the Aadhaar database, Registration Certificate (RC) and driving licence records, the online process will come to an end. In such cases, the applicant will have to go to the designated RTO with original identity documents for manual verification.

Therefore, vehicle owners are advised to check that their name, address, date of birth and other personal details are the same in Aadhaar, driving licence and RC records before starting any online application.

Is It Mandatory To Link Aadhaar To A Driving Licence?

The latest verification rules for vehicle services state that linking Aadhaar with a driving licence is not mandatory across India but only for holding a valid driving licence.

However, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has advised driving licence holders and vehicle owners to link or update their mobile numbers through Aadhaar verification to continue to avail themselves of transport-related digital services.

The ministry has also been sending SMS alerts through the Parivahan portal asking citizens to complete Aadhaar verification for updating mobile numbers linked to driving licences and vehicle registration certificates.

Why Is The Government Seeking Aadhaar Verification?

Aadhaar verification facilitates better communication between the transport authorities and vehicle owners, the ministry said.

Upon verification, citizens can receive important updates, such as:

Notices of traffic violations

E-challans

Updates to Vehicle Registration

Renewing your driving licence

Transfer of vehicle notifications

Other transport-related digital services

The ministry also warned that incorrect or incomplete information may restrict access to some online services on the Parivahan and Sarathi portals.

How to Check Driving Licence Link Status With Aadhaar Online

There are ways for you to determine whether the details from your Aadhaar card are currently associated with or reflected in your driving licence details by visiting a website on the internet.

Firstly, visit your state’s particular Parivahan, or transport department, website.

Next, on the website, select the Driving Licence Services option and enter your driving licence number details.

After an OTP is sent and confirmed to the number that you have registered in your driving licence records, you should be able to check your driving licence information and the details of Aadhaar links.

How to Link Aadhaar Card With Driving Licence Online

The steps might be slightly different depending on the state but the general procedure is the same.

Go to the website of the Transport Department in the state where your driving licence has been issued.

Choose the service ‘Driving Licence’ and enter your driving licence number.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification of identity.

On the display of your driving licence, enter the Aadhaar number and mobile number in the given fields.

Take a look at the details and submit the request. Finally, select the Link Aadhaar option to complete the process.

On successful verification, your driving licence records will be updated with your Aadhaar details.

How to Link Aadhaar With Driving Licence Offline

Those who like the offline way can do the process by visiting the RTO that issued their driving licence.

Applicants need to take the Aadhaar linking form, fill in the details and submit it with self-attested copies of their Aadhaar card and driving licence.

The RTO will verify the documents and cross-check the records before updating the database. Thereafter, the Aadhaar details would be linked and confirmation would be sent to the applicants.

Why is The Government Emphasising The Linking of Aadhaar?

This initiative is taken mainly to check the misuse of multiple driving licences, which is often done.

Under Indian motor vehicle laws, a person can have only one valid driving licence, irrespective of where he or she lives. There is no legal requirement to have more than one licence because a driver’s licence issued in one state is valid throughout the country.

The Aadhaar-based verification helps transport authorities to identify duplicate licences, strengthen vehicle ownership records and reduce fraudulent transactions.

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