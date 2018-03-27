Mahindra's plan has come in the wake of widespread condemnation of social networking giant Facebook for the breach of people's trust. Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerburg's company came under fire for sharing personal details of Facebook users with Cambridge Analytica, which unethically aided in the successful presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Monday asked the Indian startups to come up with suggestions to build a social networking site like Facebook and it immediately triggered a torrent of response on Twitter. The 62-year-old business magnate called out all the young Indians, who have plans to create a social media company. What caught the attention of people was Mahindra’s announcement of lending a helping hand with seed capital to start such venture.

Anand Mahindra shared a picture of The Economist on Twitter which showed the letter F (an acronym of Facebook) lying isolated from the word Epicfail. He captioned the image: “Beginning to wonder if it’s time to consider having our own social networking company that is very widely owned and professionally managed and willingly regulated. Any relevant Indian start-ups out there? If any young teams have such plans I’d like to see if I can assist with seed capital.”

Beginning to wonder if it’s time to consider having our own social networking company that is very widely owned&professionally managed&willingly regulated.Any relevant Indian start-ups out there?If any young teams have such plans I’d like to see if I can assist with seed capital pic.twitter.com/nBSkQk0hCp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2018

Mahindra’s plan has come in the wake of widespread condemnation of social networking giant Facebook for the breach of people’s trust. Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerburg’s company came under fire for sharing personal details of Facebook users with Cambridge Analytica, which unethically aided in the successful presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

Post the controversy, several public figures and companies issued statements asking users to boycott Facebook in order to avoid any misplacement of their personal information. In a clear attempt to do the control damage, Facebook on Monday reiterated that it doesn’t log calls and texts without permission.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App