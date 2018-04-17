In the South Asia Economic Focus report, released by the World Bank, the Indian economy is expected to face an economic growth of around 7.3% in 2018. The bank said that Indian economy has recovered from jolts of GST and demonetisation. The report also noted that China's industrial output grew 6% in March from last year.

The financial gurus who once claimed that it would take years for India to recover from the financial jolt it faced by the demonetisation and also the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have reportedly been proven wrong by the World Bank. On Monday, the World Bank stated that India’s economy has recovered from the ‘withdrawal of large denomination banknotes & Goods and Services tax.’ Hailing the efforts, the bank said that India’s growth is expected to grow from 6.7% in 2017 to 7.3% in current year. The World Bank also advised India to accelerate investments and exports. The apex international financial institution also forecasted a 7.5% of growth in 2018.

In its South Asia Economic Focus report, the World Bank stated, “India’s growth is expected to accelerate from 6.7% in 2017 to 7.3% in 2018, and will subsequently stabilise, supported by a sustained recovery in private investment and private consumption.” As per the report, the Bank said that India must accelerate its exports to take advantage of the recovery in global growth. The World Bank said, “India must create 8.1 million jobs a year to maintain its employment rate, which is declining based on employment data analysed from ’05 to ’15, due to women leaving job market.”

India’s economy has recovered from the withdrawal of large denomination bank notes & Goods and Services tax. Growth is expected to accelerate from 6.7% in 2017 to 7.3% in 2018 & to subsequently stabilize supported by sustained recovery in private investment & private: World Bank — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

India must strive to accelerate investments&exports to take advantage of recovery in global growth. India must create 8.1 mn jobs a yr to maintain its employment rate, which is declining based on employment data analysed from '05 to '15,due to women leaving job market: World Bank — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

ALSO READ: India joins China and 4 other countries on US treasury currency list

Meanwhile, the report also noted that China’s industrial output grew 6% in March from last year. The report said, “While fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 7.5% in the first quarter, also below forecasts.” The report by the World Bank noted that that the Industrial growth ‘had also been expected to be around 7.6% on first three months of the year’. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Statistics said that the private-sector fixed-asset investment rose to 8.9% in January-March, in comparison to 8.1% in first two months. As per reports, private investment accounts for about 60% of overall investment in China.

ALSO READ: Indian-made guns to bolster foreign armies but Indian forces will have to wait

ALSO READ: CBI arrests ex-UCO Bank Chairman in scam worth Rs 621 crore

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App