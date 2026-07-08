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Home > Business News > Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves

Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves

Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 19:25 IST

New Delhi [India], July 8: Shanthi Priya, who attended the event as the Chief Guest, unveiled the book in the presence of readers, members of the literary fraternity and invited guests. The evening celebrated storytelling, Indian history and the country’s rich cultural heritage.

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Speaking at the launch, Shanthi Priya said, “Stories have the remarkable ability to transport us across time and connect us with our shared heritage. I am delighted to unveil Shadow of the Serpent Fort, which brings a fascinating chapter of Indian history to life through imagination and adventure. I congratulate Arti on this wonderful achievement and wish the book every success.”

Guest of Honour Sandip Soparrkar, an internationally acclaimed dancer, choreographer, actor, cultural ambassador and Chairman of the India Fine Arts Council, also addressed the gathering. Holding a PhD in World Mythology, Soparrkar spoke about the role of storytelling in preserving culture.

“Whether expressed through dance, cinema or literature, storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to preserve culture and inspire future generations. I am delighted to be part of the launch of a novel that celebrates India’s rich heritage while making history engaging and accessible for modern readers.” he said.

Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves

The book marks the literary debut of Arti Chavan, a former Meta and Microsoft strategy leader who now lives in the United States. The novel is the result of six years of research and is set in 324 BCE during the Indo-Greek period following Alexander’s departure from India.

Sharing her inspiration behind the novel, Chavan said, “This book has been a six-year labour of love. Inspired by my children’s fascination with Greek mythology, I wanted to tell an equally entertaining story rooted in India’s own extraordinary past. I hope readers enjoy the adventure while also discovering the remarkable history behind it.”

Published by Vishwakarma Publications, Shadow of the Serpent Fort is the first title in the Forgotten Kingdoms of India series. The historical adventure follows the journey of a young warrior named Malhar as he battles political conspiracies, ancient secrets and supernatural forces in the aftermath of a king’s death, offering readers a fresh perspective on ancient India’s forgotten history.

The book is now available at major bookstores and online platforms across India and the United States.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves
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Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves

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Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves
Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves
Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves
Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves

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