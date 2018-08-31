Taking to Twitter, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said Indian economy is witnessing unprecedented growth in every sector, from manufacturing to agriculture and the country's rapidly growing GDP is a reflection on the transformative changes being ushered in by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also said the growth is a result of the bold reforms undertaken by PM Modi.

An increase in manufacturing activity accelerated India’s GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2018-19 to 8.2 per cent, official data showed in New Delhi on Friday.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the GDP at 2011-12 prices in the first quarter (Q1) of 2018-19 registered growth rate of 8.2 per cent, up from 7.7 per cent reported for Q4 of 2017-18.

“The economic activities which registered growth of over 7 percent in Q1 of 2018-19 over Q1 of 2017-18 are ‘manufacturing’, ‘electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services’, ‘construction’ and ‘public administration, defence and other services’,” a statement by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.

Taking to Twitter, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said Indian economy is witnessing unprecedented growth in every sector, from manufacturing to agriculture and the country’s rapidly growing GDP is a reflection on the transformative changes being ushered in by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also said the growth is a result of the bold reforms undertaken by PM Modi.

“The growth in the ‘agriculture, forestry and fishing’, ‘mining and quarrying’, ‘trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting’ and financial, real estate and professional services is estimated to be 5.3 per cent, 0.1 per cent, 6.7 per cent, and 6.5 per cent respectively during this period.”

