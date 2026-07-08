Achint Kaur and Rajeshwar headline supernatural thriller ‘God of Death to premiere on Pocket Films on July 8

New Delhi [India], July 8: Actors Achint Kaur and Rajeshwar are set to share screen space in the upcoming supernatural psychological thriller God of Death, which is slated to premiere on Pocket Films on July 8, 2026.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Jehangir Irroni and written by Abid Nissar, the short film promises a gripping blend of mystery, suspense and supernatural horror. Set against the backdrop of a stormy night, the narrative follows a mysterious investigation that gradually unfolds into an eerie psychological drama, keeping viewers intrigued until the very end.

Achint Kaur essays the role of Kalki Mehra, while Rajeshwar plays a police inspector drawn into a series of strange and unsettling events. Without revealing its central mystery, the film explores themes of fate, fear and the unknown through its atmospheric storytelling.

Speaking about the project, Achint Kaur said, “What drew me to ‘God of Death’ was its layered storytelling and the emotional depth of my character. It’s a psychological thriller that keeps you invested while exploring themes that stay with you long after the film ends.”

Rajeshwar added, “It was a very enriching experience to work opposite Achint Kaur who is such a renowned actress and to work again with our director Jehangir Irroni who is extremely talented and someone I really look up to from film school days”

Produced by DS Enterprises, with Preeti Jha and Jehangir Irroni as producers, God of Death marks another directorial venture for Irroni. The makers are positioning the film as a suspense-driven supernatural thriller that blends psychological tension with mystery.

God of Death will stream exclusively on Pocket Films from July 8, 2026.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DaaUV5pysxy/?igsh=am91ZTMweHdsbXZk

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