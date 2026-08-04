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Home > Business News > Actor, Performer & Creator Jugnu Ishiqui Marries Technology Entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an Intimate US Ceremony

Actor, Performer & Creator Jugnu Ishiqui Marries Technology Entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an Intimate US Ceremony

Actor, Performer & Creator Jugnu Ishiqui Marries Technology Entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an Intimate US Ceremony

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 19:19 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Actress, performer and creator Jugnu Ishiqui has embarked on a beautiful new journey in her personal life after marrying renowned technology entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an intimate wedding ceremony in the United States. The celebration was attended by close family members and friends, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the couple.

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Actor, Performer & Creator Jugnu Ishiqui Marries Technology Entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an Intimate US Ceremony

Born as Suman Mishra, popularly known by her stage name Jugnu Ishiqui, she has built a multifaceted career as an actress, model, dancer and live performer. Over the years, Jugnu has appeared in films including Crazy Cukkad Family, Ammaa Ki Boli, A Game Called Relationship and Bongu, while also featuring in promotional songs and music projects. Apart from acting, she has continued to establish herself as a global performer, travelling internationally with stage shows and musical performances, reflecting her passion for entertainment across multiple creative mediums.

Actor, Performer & Creator Jugnu Ishiqui Marries Technology Entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an Intimate US Ceremony

Her husband, Ryan Balchand, is a distinguished technology entrepreneur, software architect, and the Founder & CEO of 3ANGLE Corp, a New York-based technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, cloud platforms, enterprise software, mobile applications and digital transformation. Since establishing the company in 2012, Ryan has led the development of hundreds of technology solutions for startups, Fortune 500 companies and rapidly growing businesses, earning recognition for combining cutting-edge innovation with practical business strategy. Under Ryan’s leadership, 3ANGLE Corp has evolved into an AI-driven technology company with proprietary platforms including InventaCloud.ai, delivering intelligent solutions that help businesses automate workflows, improve operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation. His team has worked with several globally recognized brands and organizations, including Nutrafol, Trek Bikes, Catalyx.ai, Frank & Eileen, State Farm and Pantone, among others, across industries such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, e-commerce and enterprise technology.

“Life has a beautiful way of bringing two souls together when the time is right. Ryan and I come from two very different worlds, yet we are united by the same values of love, respect and ambition. This is the beginning of our forever, and my heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who has been a part of our journey,” says Jugnu.

Both Jugnu and Ryan will do a small intimate ceremony soon in India on August 6, 2026, on their 1-year anniversary.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Actor, Performer & Creator Jugnu Ishiqui Marries Technology Entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an Intimate US Ceremony
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Actor, Performer & Creator Jugnu Ishiqui Marries Technology Entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an Intimate US Ceremony

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Actor, Performer & Creator Jugnu Ishiqui Marries Technology Entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an Intimate US Ceremony
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