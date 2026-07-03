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Home > Business News > Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run

Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run

Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-03 12:11 IST

New Delhi [India], July 2: Actor Suraj is receiving widespread appreciation from audiences for his performance in the emotional family drama Tera Mera Nata, which is currently enjoying a successful run in cinemas and has entered its second week.

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The film has collected Rs. 76.43 lakh at the box office so far, backed by positive word-of-mouth and steady audience response.

A Performance Winning Hearts

Suraj, who portrays a visually impaired young man deeply in love, has been praised by moviegoers for his heartfelt and emotionally nuanced performance.

Audiences have appreciated the sincerity with which he brings the character to life, with many describing his portrayal as one of the film’s strongest emotional anchors.

Overwhelming Response from Fans

The actor has also been receiving an overwhelming response during his visits to theatres across different cities.

Fans, particularly young female audiences, have been seen gathering to meet him, take photographs, and congratulate him after watching the film. The enthusiastic reception has reflected the growing popularity of his character among moviegoers.

Critical Appreciation

In addition to audience appreciation, Suraj’s performance has also earned positive feedback from critics and members of the film industry, who have praised his natural screen presence and convincing portrayal of a challenging role.

Expressing his gratitude, Suraj said:

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the love and appreciation the audience has shown for my character. This role was emotionally challenging, and seeing people connect with the story and the emotions is the biggest reward for any actor. I sincerely thank everyone who has watched and supported Tera Mera Nata.”

About the Film

Tera Mera Nata is an emotional musical drama that explores love, family, sacrifice, and enduring relationships.

With encouraging word-of-mouth, the film continues to attract audiences in its second week, while Suraj’s performance remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

The film is currently running in cinemas across India.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run
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Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run

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Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run

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Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run
Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run
Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run
Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run

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