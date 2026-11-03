Adani Airports Rules Out Entry Into Airline Business, Says Competing With Customers ‘Not a Good Strategy’

Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal has ruled out the company’s entry into the airline business. Bansal said it would not be a good strategy for an airport operator to compete with its own customers.

Speaking at the Aviation India Summit, Bansal said Adani Airports would participate in the next round of airport privatisation and bid for some of the 11 airports scheduled to be offered to private players next year.

On the expansion of aviation infrastructure in Mumbai, Bansal said the redevelopment of Terminal 1 should be completed by early 2030. Adani CEO added that the company wants the terminal to be comparable to London’s Gatwick Airport.

According to Bansal, airport terminal capacity and airside infrastructure must grow in tandem with air traffic movement, adding that the company is working with consultants to assess future requirements.

November 5 Deadline for Airlines to Shift to Navi Mumbai Airport

Bansal said airlines operating from Mumbai’s existing airport need to shift some of their operations to the newly developed Navi Mumbai airport to ease the capacity issue at the airport.

However, Bansal acknowledged that some airlines have resisted the proposed shift. He said he respects their position but added that resistance to change is natural, particularly for carriers that have operated from Mumbai for 30–40 years.

“We are already late in having a second airport in Mumbai. Navi Mumbai would play a significant role in expanding the city’s aviation capacity and strengthening India’s position as an international aviation hub,” Bansal said.

Adani Airports CEO also said said November 5 is the deadline for airlines to decide whether to move their operations to Navi Mumbai, as the summer flight schedule is finalised around that time. He indicated that some services may have to be suspended if airlines do not agree to shift.