Home > Business > Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”

Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”

Adani Group categorically denies reports of a tie-up with Chinese battery makers BYD and Welion, calling the Bloomberg story “baseless” and confirming no collaboration or talks are underway for battery manufacturing in India.

Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”
Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 4, 2025 14:09:00 IST

Adani Group Sets the Record Straight: No Battery Tie-Up with Chinese Giants BYD and Welion

Hold on to your chargers! The Adani Group just gave a big thumbs-down to a recent Bloomberg report that hinted at a power-packed partnership with Chinese battery makers BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology. The rumor mill was buzzing that Adani might team up with these giants to manufacture batteries in India and ramp up its clean energy game. But nope—an Adani spokesperson called the report “baseless, inaccurate and misleading.” They made it crystal clear: “The Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India.” And as for Welion? No talks happening there either! So, while Adani’s clean energy ambitions are charging ahead, they’re doing it solo—no Chinese co-pilots this time. What do you think—plot twist or just another rumor?

Adani Group’s Clear Rejection Of Battery Tie-Up Reports

Adani’s rejection of the Bloomberg report leaves no room for doubt. The spokesperson made it clear that the Group did not engage in talks or explore partnerships with BYD or Welion. The company emphasizes that such claims are completely false and stresses the absence of any collaboration. This clarification serves to put rumors to rest and maintain transparency with stakeholders and investors. Adani’s growing clean energy investments will continue independently, without any Chinese partnership. The Group’s firm stance also reflects its careful approach to partnerships and public communication. Adani wants to avoid misinformation that could impact its market reputation and ongoing projects.

The Bloomberg Report About Adani And Its Impact

The Bloomberg story relied on unnamed sources to claim a potential battery manufacturing partnership involving Adani, BYD, and Welion. Such a tie-up, if true, would have significant implications for India’s EV and renewable energy sectors, potentially accelerating domestic battery production. However, Adani’s outright denial indicates that the report did not reflect any official plans or negotiations. This situation highlights the need for verifying investment news before market reactions or speculation. For now, Adani remains focused on its existing clean energy projects and strategic goals without involving BYD or Welion. The market will watch closely for further updates but should treat this report as unfounded.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Despite Trump’s Tariff Blow, Nifty Shows Resilience — What’s Next?

Tags: adanibusiness news

RELATED News

ITC Lights Up Q1: Profit Climbs To Rs 5,244 Cr, Agri And Cigarettes Spark Revenue Boom
BD Industries IPO Allotment Out — Did You Get Lucky?
Premier Explosives Blasts 9% Higher As Wining A Defence Deal Ignites Stock Rally- Should You Keep An Eye?
Despite Trump’s Tariff Blow, Nifty Shows Resilience — What’s Next?
Inflation Set To Dip: RBI May Revise Target In August MPC Meet

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Vows To Take Legal Action Against Fake News Post Aniruddhacharya Row
“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay Her Last Tribute To Shri Shibu Soren
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller
Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours
Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”
Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”
Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”
Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?