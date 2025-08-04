Adani Calls BYD-Welion Tie-Up Report “Baseless, Inaccurate And Misleading”

Adani Group Sets the Record Straight: No Battery Tie-Up with Chinese Giants BYD and Welion

Hold on to your chargers! The Adani Group just gave a big thumbs-down to a recent Bloomberg report that hinted at a power-packed partnership with Chinese battery makers BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology. The rumor mill was buzzing that Adani might team up with these giants to manufacture batteries in India and ramp up its clean energy game. But nope—an Adani spokesperson called the report “baseless, inaccurate and misleading.” They made it crystal clear: “The Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India.” And as for Welion? No talks happening there either! So, while Adani’s clean energy ambitions are charging ahead, they’re doing it solo—no Chinese co-pilots this time. What do you think—plot twist or just another rumor?

Adani Group’s Clear Rejection Of Battery Tie-Up Reports

Adani’s rejection of the Bloomberg report leaves no room for doubt. The spokesperson made it clear that the Group did not engage in talks or explore partnerships with BYD or Welion. The company emphasizes that such claims are completely false and stresses the absence of any collaboration. This clarification serves to put rumors to rest and maintain transparency with stakeholders and investors. Adani’s growing clean energy investments will continue independently, without any Chinese partnership. The Group’s firm stance also reflects its careful approach to partnerships and public communication. Adani wants to avoid misinformation that could impact its market reputation and ongoing projects.

The Bloomberg Report About Adani And Its Impact

The Bloomberg story relied on unnamed sources to claim a potential battery manufacturing partnership involving Adani, BYD, and Welion. Such a tie-up, if true, would have significant implications for India’s EV and renewable energy sectors, potentially accelerating domestic battery production. However, Adani’s outright denial indicates that the report did not reflect any official plans or negotiations. This situation highlights the need for verifying investment news before market reactions or speculation. For now, Adani remains focused on its existing clean energy projects and strategic goals without involving BYD or Welion. The market will watch closely for further updates but should treat this report as unfounded.

(With Inputs From ANI)

