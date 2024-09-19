Adani Group Donates ₹ 25 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Adani Group through its CSR arm Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 25 crore to Andhra Pradesh which is reeling from severe floods and devastation.

“Deeply troubled by the extensive damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in Andhra Pradesh. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and humbly extend our support through the Adani Foundation with a contribution of Rs 25 Cr to the relief effort,” Chairman Gautam Adani posted on X, sharing a photograph of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Adani Group’s Karan Adani.

Karan Adani Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited said in his post on X, “Privileged to contribute towards the relief efforts led by Hon’ble AndhraPradesh CM. Our hearts are with the people as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods.”

Flood waters have subsided now. Residents in the affected areas were shifted to relief camps. Indian armed forces were deployed to provide relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had inspected various flood-affected areas. The Chief Minister met the affected people in the area and assured them to do everything possible to help them build their lives back to normal.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Later, Chouhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and handed over the preliminary report of damage caused by the flood and heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, and neighboring Telangana.

