Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Adani Group Donates ₹ 25 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Adani Group through its CSR arm Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 25 crore to Andhra Pradesh which is reeling from severe floods and devastation.

Adani Group Donates ₹ 25 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Adani Group through its CSR arm Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 25 crore to Andhra Pradesh which is reeling from severe floods and devastation.

“Deeply troubled by the extensive damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in Andhra Pradesh. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and humbly extend our support through the Adani Foundation with a contribution of Rs 25 Cr to the relief effort,” Chairman Gautam Adani posted on X, sharing a photograph of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Adani Group’s Karan Adani.

Karan Adani Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited said in his post on X, “Privileged to contribute towards the relief efforts led by Hon’ble AndhraPradesh CM. Our hearts are with the people as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods.”

Flood waters have subsided now. Residents in the affected areas were shifted to relief camps. Indian armed forces were deployed to provide relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had inspected various flood-affected areas. The Chief Minister met the affected people in the area and assured them to do everything possible to help them build their lives back to normal.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Later, Chouhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and handed over the preliminary report of damage caused by the flood and heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, and neighboring Telangana.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Filed under

Adani foundation adani group andhra pradesh Gautam Adani N. Chandrababu Naidu

Also Read

BJP Unveils Manifesto For Haryana Elections, Plans To Create 50,000 Jobs For Youth

BJP Unveils Manifesto For Haryana Elections, Plans To Create 50,000 Jobs For Youth

Israeli Police Uncover $1 Million Assassination Demand Targeting Netanyahu: A Foiled Iranian Plot?

Israeli Police Uncover $1 Million Assassination Demand Targeting Netanyahu: A Foiled Iranian Plot?

Congress Following Footsteps Of Jinnah: BJP On Restoration Of Article 370

Congress Following Footsteps Of Jinnah: BJP On Restoration Of Article 370

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Entertainment

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series? Know All About Their Parents

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series?

Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox