Adani Ports Sets All-Time Cargo Handling Record At 41.8 MMT In May 2025

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has achieved a historic milestone by handling 41.8 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in May 2025. This record performance marks the highest-ever monthly cargo volume for the company. APSEZ recorded a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, underscoring India’s expanding infrastructure and logistics capabilities. This growth trajectory strengthens India’s position in global trade as port operators worldwide deal with economic slowdowns and geopolitical challenges. APSEZ continues to scale operations while others stagnate, positioning itself as a critical player in the country’s trade and logistics strategy.

Container and Dry Cargo Lead Growth Momentum

The key contributors to APSEZ’s record-breaking performance were container traffic, which rose by 22 per cent YoY, and dry cargo, which increased by 17 per cent YoY. These two segments significantly enhanced the port’s operational throughput. As of year-to-date (YTD) May 2025, the company handled 79.3 MMT of cargo, showing a 10 per cent YoY increase. Container handling also posted strong growth of 21 per cent, reflecting continued operational efficiency and successful deployment of advanced port technologies. These numbers demonstrate the scalability and resilience of Adani Ports amid global uncertainties in the maritime sector.

Multi-Modal Infrastructure Drives Logistics Expansion

Adani Logistics, a key subsidiary, recorded impressive results in May 2025. The company posted 0.06 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) rail volume, which shows a 13 per cent YoY increase, and 2.01 MMT in GPWIS volume, up by 4 per cent YoY. On a YTD basis, rail volume reached 0.12 million TEUs (up 15 per cent YoY), while GPWIS volume stood at 3.8 MMT. These results reflect the company’s strategic push toward multi-modal logistics infrastructure. The integration of rail and coastal shipping with port operations enhances efficiency and reduces transit costs across the supply chain.

APSEZ Outpaces Other Major Indian Ports

While other leading ports in India, such as INPT and Paradip Port, reported 7 per cent and 9 per cent growth respectively in May 2025, APSEZ surpassed them with a significant 17 per cent jump. This growth edge highlights the company’s dominant position in India’s port ecosystem. As APSEZ invests in green energy, digital tracking systems, smart ports, and multi-modal hubs, it continues to redefine the logistics landscape. The May 2025 cargo data offers a clear view of India’s rapid infrastructure transformation and APSEZ’s expanding leadership in the global supply chain.

(With Inputs From ANI)

