Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Adani Ports Sets All-Time Cargo Handling Record At 41.8 MMT In May 2025

Adani Ports Sets All-Time Cargo Handling Record At 41.8 MMT In May 2025

While other leading ports in India, such as INPT and Paradip Port, reported 7 per cent and 9 per cent growth respectively in May 2025, APSEZ surpassed them with a significant 17 per cent jump.

Adani Ports Sets All-Time Cargo Handling Record At 41.8 MMT In May 2025

Adani Ports Sets All-Time Cargo Handling Record At 41.8 MMT In May 2025


Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has achieved a historic milestone by handling 41.8 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in May 2025. This record performance marks the highest-ever monthly cargo volume for the company. APSEZ recorded a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, underscoring India’s expanding infrastructure and logistics capabilities. This growth trajectory strengthens India’s position in global trade as port operators worldwide deal with economic slowdowns and geopolitical challenges. APSEZ continues to scale operations while others stagnate, positioning itself as a critical player in the country’s trade and logistics strategy.

Container and Dry Cargo Lead Growth Momentum

The key contributors to APSEZ’s record-breaking performance were container traffic, which rose by 22 per cent YoY, and dry cargo, which increased by 17 per cent YoY. These two segments significantly enhanced the port’s operational throughput. As of year-to-date (YTD) May 2025, the company handled 79.3 MMT of cargo, showing a 10 per cent YoY increase. Container handling also posted strong growth of 21 per cent, reflecting continued operational efficiency and successful deployment of advanced port technologies. These numbers demonstrate the scalability and resilience of Adani Ports amid global uncertainties in the maritime sector.

Multi-Modal Infrastructure Drives Logistics Expansion

Adani Logistics, a key subsidiary, recorded impressive results in May 2025. The company posted 0.06 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) rail volume, which shows a 13 per cent YoY increase, and 2.01 MMT in GPWIS volume, up by 4 per cent YoY. On a YTD basis, rail volume reached 0.12 million TEUs (up 15 per cent YoY), while GPWIS volume stood at 3.8 MMT. These results reflect the company’s strategic push toward multi-modal logistics infrastructure. The integration of rail and coastal shipping with port operations enhances efficiency and reduces transit costs across the supply chain.

APSEZ Outpaces Other Major Indian Ports

While other leading ports in India, such as INPT and Paradip Port, reported 7 per cent and 9 per cent growth respectively in May 2025, APSEZ surpassed them with a significant 17 per cent jump. This growth edge highlights the company’s dominant position in India’s port ecosystem. As APSEZ invests in green energy, digital tracking systems, smart ports, and multi-modal hubs, it continues to redefine the logistics landscape. The May 2025 cargo data offers a clear view of India’s rapid infrastructure transformation and APSEZ’s expanding leadership in the global supply chain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘Unity in Diversity’: The Language of the Nation? Kanimozhi’s Spain Speech Sparks Applause

Filed under

Adani Port

newsx

IPL 2025 Final: Chris Gayle Spotted In Punjabi Turban and RCB Jersey, Fans Wonder Who...
newsx

IPL 2025 Final Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Umpires For Ignoring Virat Kohli’s ‘Dangerous’ Act
WTO Chief Calls On India

WTO Chief Calls On India To Lead Developing Nations At MC14 In Cameroon
The US will reduce its mi

US to Scale Down Military Bases in Syria, Special Envoy Says
newsx

Virat Kohli Trolled For IPL 2025 Final Knock: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Catch Kyu Pakda’ Meme Goes...
Adani Ports Sets All-Time

Adani Ports Sets All-Time Cargo Handling Record At 41.8 MMT In May 2025
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025 Final: Chris Gayle Spotted In Punjabi Turban and RCB Jersey, Fans Wonder Who He’s Supporting

IPL 2025 Final: Chris Gayle Spotted In Punjabi Turban and RCB Jersey, Fans Wonder Who...

IPL 2025 Final Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Umpires For Ignoring Virat Kohli’s ‘Dangerous’ Act

IPL 2025 Final Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Umpires For Ignoring Virat Kohli’s ‘Dangerous’ Act

WTO Chief Calls On India To Lead Developing Nations At MC14 In Cameroon

WTO Chief Calls On India To Lead Developing Nations At MC14 In Cameroon

US to Scale Down Military Bases in Syria, Special Envoy Says

US to Scale Down Military Bases in Syria, Special Envoy Says

Virat Kohli Trolled For IPL 2025 Final Knock: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Catch Kyu Pakda’ Meme Goes Viral

Virat Kohli Trolled For IPL 2025 Final Knock: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Catch Kyu Pakda’ Meme Goes...

Entertainment

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees ‘Family Feud to Begin

The Traitors Trailer: Anshula Kapoor Downplays Maheep Kapoor with ‘Koi Saga Nahi…’, Arjun Kapoor Foresees

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box Office On December 5

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan | NewsX Exclusive

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?