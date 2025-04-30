Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Adani Power Posts 19.5% Rise In FY25 Power Generation, Revenue Climbs 10.8%

Adani Power, part of the Adani Group, stands as India’s largest private thermal power producer. The company operates a total thermal power capacity of 17,510 MW across eleven power plants located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu.

Adani Power Limited (APL) reported a 19.5% increase in power generation for the financial year 2024–25, producing 102.2 billion units (BU) compared to 85.5 BU in 2023–24. The company’s consolidated power sale volume rose by 20.7% to 95.9 BU, up from 79.4 BU in the previous year. APL attributed the growth to robust power demand and increased operating capacity. The company’s total consolidated revenues grew 10.8% to ₹56,473 crore in FY25, from ₹50,960 crore in FY24. Higher sales volumes supported the revenue growth, though lower tariff realisation partially offset the gains.

Strong Operational Performance in Q4

In the January–March quarter of FY25, Adani Power recorded a consolidated power sale volume of 26.4 BU, reflecting an 18.9% increase from 22.2 BU in Q4 FY24. The company linked this rise to growing power demand and enhanced operating capacity. Consolidated continuing total revenue for Q4 FY25 stood at ₹14,522 crore, marking a 5.3% rise from ₹13,787 crore in Q4 FY24. This increase was mainly driven by higher volume sales, although reduced tariff realisation tempered the growth.

Profit After Tax Declines Despite Revenue Growth

Adani Power reported a decline in Profit After Tax (PAT) for the full financial year 2024–25, posting ₹12,750 crore compared to ₹20,829 crore in 2023–24. The company cited a lower one-time revenue recognition and a higher tax charge as the main reasons for the decrease. For Q4 FY25, the PAT remained stable at ₹2,599 crore, nearly identical to Q4 FY24, with limited impact from one-time items.

CEO Highlights Strategic Focus On Efficiency And Growth

SB Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Limited, commented on the company’s performance, stating, “Adani Power has posted ever higher operating and financial performance for FY 2024–25, aptly demonstrating the strength and resilience of the Adani Portfolio companies.”

“As we progress quickly in the next phase of capacity expansion, we are prioritising capital and cost efficiencies to sharpen our competitive edge and extend our sectoral leadership across key parameters. We are employing our deep, cross-domain expertise to make the business future ready to continue delivering superior returns over the long term. Our unrelenting commitment to sustainability, which has seen us rank among the best thermal power producers in the world on several counts, will continue to guide us on our growth journey,” Khyalia added.

India’s Largest Private Thermal Power Producer

Adani Power, part of the Adani Group, stands as India’s largest private thermal power producer. The company operates a total thermal power capacity of 17,510 MW across eleven power plants located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, it runs a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat, reinforcing its presence in the renewable energy segment.

(With Inputs From ANI)

