The State of Andhra Pradesh invites investments to boost its economy and employability of the state. Amid rumours that Adavni group is leaving Andhra Pradesh, the company is investing hugely in the state. The state welcomes Adani Group with red carpet. The State government gave in-principle clearance for three investment proposals in AP, Adavni’s is the major proposal A day after the Andhra Pradesh state cabinet led by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to Adani group set up a data centre at the cost of Rs 14,630 crore. the Adani group would also set up Integrated IT and Business Park, Recreation Centre and Skill Development University in Visakhapatnam. Minister Kannababu said that opposition TDP leaders have been spreading false news that the Adani Group had left the project.

In fact the Chief Minister and State government had sanctioned the projects and signed an MoU by allocating 150 acres to create employment for 25,000 people. For the same project, the previous government had given 500 acres of land and signed for 6,000 jobs.

YSRCP parliamentary party leader Vijay Sai Reddy said that investments have started flooding Andhra Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He tweeted,” Adani group has come forward to set up a footwear manufacturing park in Chittoor district at a cost of Rs 700 crore. The group has also agreed to set up an integrated Information Technology park in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 14,364 crore.Welfare schemes or investments, hardly anyone can match our honourable CM.”

But opposition TDP criticises that companies are leaving the state due to faulty policies of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Telugu Desam Party leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao that the YSRC government was deliberately preventing large scale investments in the state.He said that the allotted lands were snatched away from Lulu, Adani, Templeton and other companies in Vizag that led to a huge setback to the industrial development and employment opportunities there.

