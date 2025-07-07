LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani’s ₹14,000-Crore Bid: A Lifeline For Jaypee Group And Its Stakeholders?

Adani Group leads with a ₹14,000 crore bid to halt Jai Prakash Associates’ insolvency, competing against five others including Dalmia Bharat. JP Associates, burdened by heavy debt and operational challenges, owes over ₹50,000 crore to lenders like SBI and ICICI. Creditors aim to maximize recovery, considering both full acquisition and breaking up assets for sale.

JP Associates
Adani Group has offered the highest bid to halt the insolvency process of Jai Prakash Associates | Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is a diversified infrastructure company that has been under a heavy debt burden for a long time (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 16:07:03 IST

Adani Group has offered the highest bid to halt the insolvency process of Jai Prakash Associates. The estimated amount is nearly ₹14,000 crore for the acquisition of the company. This bid currently leads a pool of five contenders. Dalmia Bharat has placed the second-highest offer, valued at around ₹11,000 crore.

There were at least six bids for JP Associates, including Adani Enterprises, Vedanta Group, Dalmia Bharat, and Jaypee Infratech (controlled by the Suraksha Group), likely among the contenders. Jindal Power by Naveen Jindal and PNC Infratech have also submitted their offers.

Resolution of JP Associate’s debt

Before coming to a conclusion, creditors have evaluated and submitted details with a focus on maximizing recovery. Discussions and negotiations were extensive before finalizing the resolution plan. Leading bidders have expressed their interest in acquiring the company’s full asset portfolio. Creditors, however, were also ready to break up and sell individual business segments if the consolidated offers did not meet expectations.

Jaiprakash Associates Debt Burden

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is a diversified infrastructure company that has been under a heavy debt burden for a long time. The company holds business interests in construction, real estate, hospitality, and cement in the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh region. It is the flagship company of the 

Jaypee Group, with a market capitalization of around $88.24 million USD in July 2025.
There has been long financial strain, excessive leverage, and unresolved operational challenges for the company. The process of insolvency was triggered years after their first default.

There has been a continuous effort to get their system in place by more than a dozen banks and financial institutions involved. However, the focus now shifts to speed up the resolution process.

They owe more than ₹50,000 crore to a group of lenders. State Bank of India, National Asset Reconstruction Company, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, and IDBI Bank are some of the major creditors.

