Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav 2026 Concludes on a Grand Note at Girgaon Chowpatty, Celebrating 10 Days of Devotion, Theatre and Cultural Heritage

Adarsh Ramleela 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: The 2026 edition of the iconic Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav concluded on a grand and celebratory note at Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai, bringing 10 days of devotion, theatrical grandeur and cultural festivities to a memorable close. Organised by the Shri Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav Samiti, which has continued the tradition of Ramleela since 1964, and produced by Divinity Productions, this year’s Mahotsav emerged as a significant milestone in the festival’s journey, receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences across generations.

The committee expressed its happiness over the successful conclusion of the 10-day Mahotsav, sharing that people participated enthusiastically, appreciated the performances and enjoyed the overall experience. The festival brought families, devotees, children and young audiences together to celebrate the timeless values of the Ramayan through devotion, theatre, music and cultural activities. The successful edition also reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to preserving Mumbai’s cultural and religious heritage while making the traditional Ramleela relevant and engaging for the younger generation.

The grand finale on October 20, celebrated on the occasion of Vijayadashami, marked the culmination of the festivities with a series of devotional rituals and powerful theatrical presentations. The evening began with the divine Saryu Aarti, followed by the Ram Seva Samman, recognising contributions towards the spirit of service and devotion. The audience then witnessed captivating Ramleela sequences depicting Ahiravana Vadha and Panchamukhi Hanuman, bringing the epic’s enduring message of courage, faith and the triumph of good over evil to life.

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening was the grand Ravan effigy burning, symbolising the victory of Dharma over Adharma. The celebrations continued with soulful live Ram Bhajans by Vrindavan Echoes Band, followed by the auspicious Shri Ram Rajya Abhishek, bringing the Mahotsav to a spiritually uplifting conclusion.

This year’s Mahotsav presented the traditional Ramkatha on an expansive theatrical scale, combining its devotional essence with contemporary stagecraft and technology. The production featured more than 50 artists, an impressive 72-foot-wide LED stage backdrop spanning an overall area of 1,200 square feet, elaborate sets, traditional costumes, advanced lighting and sound, and specially designed musical arrangements. A 1,500-seat covered German-hangar auditorium offered audiences a comfortable and immersive setting to experience the performances.

Beyond the stage, the 10-day celebration featured a distinctive Experience Corner, offering Holographic Ram Darshan, VR Dham Darshan, a Ramayan Wisdom Gallery, interactions with Ramayan characters, a selfie point and an Ayurvedic Medical Camp. These attractions added an interactive dimension to the festival, encouraging visitors, particularly children and young people, to engage with the Ramayan and its teachings in new ways.

The Mahotsav’s creative and organisational leadership brought together Director and Writer Yogesh V. Pagare, Music Director Monty Sharma, Secretary and Trustee Kanbihari Agarwal, President and Trustee Rajendra Agarwal, and Trustee and Treasurer Vaibhav Gupta. While Divinity Productions presented the theatrical Ramleela, the Shri Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav Samiti organised and conducted the overall Mahotsav, including religious rituals, cultural activities, audience facilities and event management.

Sharing their collective thoughts on the successful conclusion of the Mahotsav, Secretary and Trustee Kanbihari Agarwal, President and Trustee Rajendra Agarwal, and Trustee and Treasurer Vaibhav Gupta said in a joint statement, “The successful completion of Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav 2026 is a proud and emotional moment for all of us. The love, enthusiasm and participation of people throughout these 10 days have made this edition truly special. It was heartening to see families, children, young people and senior citizens come together to witness Ramleela, participate in the celebrations and appreciate the cultural and spiritual experiences we had created. Our vision was to preserve the sanctity of this age-old tradition while presenting it on a grander theatrical platform that could connect with today’s generation. The response we received encourages us to continue this journey with even greater dedication. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our artists, musicians, production team, volunteers, supporters and every member of the audience who contributed to making this milestone edition a success. Since 1964, Adarsh Ramleela has been an integral part of Mumbai’s cultural heritage, and we remain committed to carrying this legacy forward for generations to come.”

Director and Writer Yogesh V. Pagare’s theatrical vision, complemented by Monty Sharma’s music, helped bring the emotional depth and dramatic moments of the Ramayan to life. The production retained the traditional spirit of Ramleela while using contemporary theatrical techniques to create a compelling experience for audiences of different age groups.

For the Shri Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav Samiti, the successful conclusion of the 2026 edition represents more than the completion of a festival. It reinforces the importance of keeping India’s cultural traditions alive by creating opportunities for communities to come together, experience the Ramayan and pass its timeless values on to future generations.

With 10 days of devotion, grand performances, music, interactive experiences and enthusiastic public participation, Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav 2026 has added another memorable chapter to the legacy of Girgaon Chowpatty’s iconic Ramleela, strengthening its place in Mumbai’s cultural and religious calendar.

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