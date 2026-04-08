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Home > Business News > Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support

Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support

Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 8, 2026 18:14:16 IST

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Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support

Adarsh Somani, Founder of Push India Push

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 07: Adarsh Somani, Founder of Push India Push, has been honoured by the prestigious National Security Guard (NSG), 26 Special Composite Group, Mumbai, for his distinguished support and contribution to their initiatives.

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This recognition from India’s elite “Black Cat” commandos is not just an award—it is a powerful testament to Adarsh Somani’s unwavering dedication towards nation-building and his consistent efforts to support and uplift those who dedicate their lives to protecting the country.

Through his work with Push India Push, Adarsh has actively contributed to initiatives that strengthen the ecosystem surrounding India’s defence forces. From supporting NSG-led programs to enabling impactful engagements, his involvement has helped boost morale and create a sense of unity between civilians and the armed forces. His actions reflect a deep understanding that national strength is built not only on the battlefield, but also through collective societal support.

What truly sets Adarsh apart is his philosophy of selfless service. Widely regarded as a true philanthropist, he operates with a rare sense of purpose—driven not by recognition or personal gain, but by an intrinsic desire to see India rise. His belief in contributing without self swaarth (self-interest) is evident in every initiative he undertakes.

Adarsh Somani’s journey serves as a powerful inspiration for today’s generation. In a time where success is often measured in material terms, he stands as a reminder that real impact lies in giving back, uplifting others, and working towards a larger national vision.

As he continues his mission, Adarsh remains committed to fostering a stronger, more self-reliant India—one initiative at a time.

“Service to the nation isn’t just a duty, it’s a mindset — and Adarsh Somani truly embodies it.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support

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Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support
Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support
Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support
Adarsh Somani Honoured by National Security Guard (NSG) for Distinguished Support

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