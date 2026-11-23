New Delhi [India], November 23: Diwali is a time when families come together to celebrate over an elaborate spread of traditional sweets, savouries and festive favourites. As celebrations evolve and families increasingly look for ways to balance indulgence with mindful eating, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is encouraging Indian consumers to discover the versatility of avocados and bring a fresh, healthy twist to their festive meals.

Why Add Avocado to the Festive Table?

Festive celebrations are often centred around delicious food and indulgent meals, making it equally important to include ingredients that contribute to a balanced diet. Avocados offer a simple way to bring additional nutritional value to festive preparations. They are a natural source of dietary fibre, which supports normal digestion and gut health, contributing to overall wellbeing. Their healthy unsaturated fats can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels when they replace saturated fats in the diet. Avocados also provide vitamins and minerals, including folate and vitamin B6, which contribute to normal immune function.

Beyond their nutritional benefits, their naturally creamy texture and mild flavour make them easy to pair with familiar Indian ingredients and flavours.

For people trying avocado for the first time, its versatility makes it easy to introduce into familiar meals without changing the essence of traditional flavours. It can be mashed, sliced or blended and incorporated into everything from quick and nutritious breakfasts and everyday snacks to fresh salads for lunch or dinner. Avocados can also be added to familiar dishes such as vegetable wraps, sandwiches, chutneys and raitas, or paired with seasonal vegetables in wholesome lunch and dinner preparations, bringing a creamy texture and nutritional goodness to everyday meals.

A Simple Way to Explore Avocados This Diwali

Avocados can bring a contemporary touch to familiar Indian festive favourites. From avocado dahi puri and avocado chaat to a creamy avocado-mint chutney served with samosas, tikkis and kebabs, the fruit can be easily incorporated into popular festive preparations.

For those looking for something beyond traditional preparations, simple everyday recipes can also showcase the fruit’s adaptability. Creamy Avocado Lauki (bottle gourd) Spaghetti combines the richness of avocado with the familiar goodness of lauki, while a Cheese Avocado Sandwich offers an easy option for a quick meal or snack.

Buying and Using Avocados: A Simple First Step

For people new to avocados, choosing and using the fruit is simple. A ripe avocado should feel slightly soft when gently pressed. Once ripe, it can be cut open, the seed removed and the flesh scooped out.

Incorporating avocado into everyday meals does not require unfamiliar ingredients, advanced cooking skills or a change in traditional flavours. Its creamy texture makes it easy to pair with familiar Indian ingredients and spices, whether mashed onto toast with a sprinkle of chaat masala, added to freshly made parathas, blended into chutneys or mixed into a simple vegetable salad. These easy preparations allow households to enjoy the nutritional goodness of avocado while staying close to the flavours they already know and love.

By combining the fruit’s nutritional benefits with familiar Indian flavours and diverse food traditions, households can discover new ways to enjoy avocado. While Diwali offers a wonderful opportunity to experiment with the fruit, its versatility extends well beyond the festive season. From nutritious breakfasts and everyday snacks to fresh salads and familiar Indian dishes, avocados can become a regular part of daily meals, making it easier to embrace the spirit of “Make Wellness Joyful” throughout the year.

Featured Recipes

1. Avocado Coconut Burfi

Recipe credit- Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi (chefharpalsokhi)

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is a renowned Indian celebrity chef, television personality and culinary expert known for his vibrant approach to Indian cuisine. He combines traditional Indian flavours with innovative cooking techniques, making recipes exciting, approachable and enjoyable for home cooks.

Instagram Reel: https://www.instagram.com/p/DBIuOX4SCxV

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados

¼ cup pistachios

2½ tbsp semolina (sooji)

1 cup sugar

½ cup water

1 tsp green cardamom powder

3 tbsp ghee

Ghee for greasing the tray

Edible silver leaf (varq) for garnishing

Method

Cut the ripe avocados in half, remove the seeds, scoop out the flesh and blend into a smooth paste. Separately, grind the pistachios and keep aside. Heat 3 tbsp ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the semolina and roast on low heat, stirring continuously until lightly golden and aromatic. Add the sugar and water to the pan. Stir well until the sugar dissolves. Add the green cardamom powder and ground pistachios, mixing everything thoroughly. Cook the mixture on medium-low heat until it begins to thicken. Add the blended avocado paste and mix well to combine. 5.Continue cooking on low heat, stirring continuously until the mixture becomes thick and starts leaving the sides of the pan. Grease a rectangular tray with ghee and transfer the prepared mixture into it. Spread evenly and smooth the surface using a spatula. Allow the burfi to cool and set completely. Garnish with edible silver leaf (varq), cut into equal-sized squares and serve.

Why Should You Try This Recipe?

Give traditional Indian sweets a nutritious twist with Avocado Coconut Burfi! Avocados are a natural source of healthy fats, fibre and essential nutrients such as potassium and folate, while coconut contributes dietary fibre and minerals like manganese and copper. Their flavours and textures blend beautifully, creating a rich and delicious treat. A wonderful way to introduce avocados into familiar Indian recipes, this burfi is perfect for festive occasions or an occasional sweet indulgence.

About the World Avocado Organisation

The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016, representing avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world. WAO promotes avocado consumption by sharing information about its nutritional value and recognised health benefits, while also providing insights into avocado production, supply chains and sustainability.

To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com.

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