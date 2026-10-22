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Home > Business News > Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-22 12:15 IST

New Delhi [India], October 22: Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd rose nearly 9% on Thursday, October 22, after the jewellery retailer reported strong second-quarter results for FY27, while Aditya Kumar Halwasiya’s additional stake purchase drew investor attention.

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The company reported a 58% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹330.66 crore for the July–September quarter, compared with ₹209.54 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income increased 28% to ₹1,054.47 crore from ₹825.25 crore a year earlier.

The quarterly performance comes as PC Jeweller completes a significant financial turnaround. The company recently cleared its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks, achieving debt-free status. The reduction in interest expenses could support profitability in subsequent quarters.

PC Jeweller also received approximately ₹142 crore from export debtors during the September quarter, marking progress in recovering long-pending receivables.

Investor interest has also been driven by bulk deals. On October 21, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Ltd, purchased an additional 5.51 crore PC Jeweller shares at ₹18.39 apiece, amounting to approximately ₹101.33 crore, according to exchange data.

Earlier, on October 16, Halwasiya had purchased 5.10 crore shares worth approximately ₹73.59 crore at an average price of ₹14.43 per share.

The company plans to open up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12–18 months.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%
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Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

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Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

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Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%
Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%
Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%
Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%
Aditya Halwasiya Buys Additional Stake in PC Jeweller as Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Profit Rises 58%

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