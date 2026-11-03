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Home > Business News > Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore

Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore

Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-11-03 12:44 IST

Revenue in the first half of the year increases 45% to Rs. 400.2 crore, PAT rises 78% to Rs. 34 crore, while order book grows 47% to Rs. 1,575 crore

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 3: Advait Energy Transitions Limited (NSE: ADVAIT, BSE: 543230), formerly known as Advait Infratech Limited, has reported strong growth in revenue and profitability for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was Rs. 220.9 crore, up 40.8% from Rs. 156.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 88.5% to Rs. 19.18 crore from Rs. 10.2 crore, while EBITDA rose 84.4% to Rs. 31.9 crore from Rs. 17.7 crore

For the first half of the financial year 2026-27, revenue increased 45.4% to Rs. 400.2 crore from Rs. 275.3 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA grew 82.6% to Rs. 56.7 crore from Rs. 31.1 crore, while PAT rose 77.9% to Rs. 34 crore from Rs. 19.1 crore.

Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore

Commenting on the results, Shalin Sheth, Founder and Managing Director, Advait Energy Transitions Limited, said, “The first half of FY27 has been encouraging, with strong revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability. Our power transmission solutions business continues to be a key growth driver, supported by investments in transmission infrastructure, grid modernisation and renewable energy integration. We are expanding our capabilities to serve a wider range of customers and projects.

“We are also focusing on new and renewable energy, including battery energy storage systems, electrolysers and integrated renewable energy solutions. These areas offer opportunities to build complementary capabilities and contribute to India’s transition to clean energy,” he added.

The company’s order book stood at Rs. 1,574.83 crore as of September 30, representing year-on-year growth of 47%. The PTS business secured orders worth approximately Rs. 462 crore, while the new and renewable energy business secured a Rs. 116 crore solar EPC order for a 200 MW project.

Capital work-in-progress stood at Rs. 159.71 crore, reflecting ongoing investments in capacity expansion. The company’s debt-equity ratio stood at 0.86x, while its interest coverage ratio was 5.73x. It continues to focus on working capital optimisation and improved collections to strengthen operating cash flows.

Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore

The company is also expanding its presence in energy storage through its subsidiary, Advait Battery Ecosystem, which is setting up a 2.5 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) assembly facility spread across 4 lakh sq ft at Gangad, Gujarat. The project is supported by a Master Supply Agreement with Hithium for up to 1 GWh of LFP battery cells.

About Advait Energy Transitions Limited

Advait Energy Transitions Limited (formerly Advait Infratech Limited), established in 2009 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, provides products and solutions for power transmission, substation and telecommunication infrastructure. Its Power Transmission Solutions business manufactures and supplies stringing tools, OPGW, ACS wires, Emergency Restoration Systems and insulators, and executes EPC projects. Its New & Renewable Energy business covers solar EPC, battery energy storage systems and green hydrogen.

For more information, visit www.advaitgroup.co.in.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore
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Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore

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Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore

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Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore

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Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore
Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore
Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore
Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore
Advait Energy Transitions’ Q2 revenue surges 41% to Rs. 221 crore; PAT rises 89% to Rs. 19.18 crore

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