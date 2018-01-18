The reports that have surfaced are raising a question mark on the future of cryptocurrency including bitcoin in China. China is planning to cut off the remaining trading of the digital currency. Last September, Chinese authorities shut domestic exchanges that were trading bitcoins. Besides this, the other channels for trading cryptocurrencies including on social networks like WeChat, QQ and Telegram have popped up.

The cryptocurrency lovers in China will soon to face a major crackdown as the country is planning to cut off every access to the platforms that let people trade the digital currencies, according to state media. After the speculations that the digital currency could be banned in South Korea, cryptocurrency’s are facing a major fall around the globe. The speculations of China cutting off the cryptocurrency added to the huge declines that have happened across the board. It is also speculated that the currency is tackling online financial risks too.

According to reports in Bloomberg, China is considering shutting down the access to online services that allow people to trade digital currencies, such as exchange websites. Both of the foreign and domestic exchange websites are under the radar to be shut down soon. Last September, Chinese authorities shut domestic exchanges. Following the ban on initial coin offering – a way for startups to raise funds from the public using a virtual currency- online groups that facilitate peer-to-peer trade are under a surveillance in coming months.

The value of all the top 10 digital currencies including bitcoin saw a dip in the morning. According to reports, the price of bitcoin on some exchanges collapsed more than 20%, falling below the US$10,000 mark that the currency broke through in November of last year. Recently, the cryptocurrency gained a lot of momentum but with reports of online accounts getting hacked in Korea has raised a concern regarding the future of the digital currency around the globe.