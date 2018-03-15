Another scam has been discovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the same branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB), which was earlier the centre for Nirav Modi scam. The new alleged fraud involves officials of a company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd. As per the report, neither Chandri Paper nor any PNB spokesperson could be immediately reached for comments.

The same Mumbai Branch that was at the centre of Nirav Modi scam is once again on the radar of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and this time a case of small fraudulent. According to a police complaint, PNB’s Mumbai Branch (Brady House branch)new alleged fraud involves the embezzling around Rs 9 crore. The CBI has posted the complaint on its official website, which cites the names of the company and bank’s employees involved in the alleged fraudulent. According to the complaint, the alleged fraud involves officials of a company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd. As per the report, neither Chandri Paper nor any PNB spokesperson could be immediately reached for comments.

According to reports, the probe agency has booked ex-DGM (Deputy General Manager) Gokulnath Shetty and Manoj Hanumat Kharawat, promoters of Chandri Papers, single window operator at PNB’s Brady House branch and Aditya Rasiwasia and Ishwardas Agarwal. The former PNB DGM has been already arrested in the Rs 12,700 crore PNB scam involving Diamond designer Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. The FIR filed by CBI states that Shetty became the part of a criminal conspiracy with the directors of Chandri Papers and issued two fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoU) for Rs 9,23,00,700.25 to SBI’s Antwerp branch on April 25, 2017.

After the Nirav Modi scam, The RBi has banned commercial banks Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Letters of Comfort (LoCs) for trade finance.In the FIR it is later mentioned that Shetty did not mention any available credit limit to the company or any 110% margin was retained by the bank in the issued LoU. Gokulnath Shetty was also involved in issuing such fraudulent LOUs to Nirav Modi and his companies.

