The Income Tax department came up with new revelations on Monday, March 5, after it unveiled an alleged TDS scam worth Rs 3,200 crore where 447 companies deducted tax from its employees but did not deposit with the government and diverted to further their business purposes. The warrants have been issued against the alleged offenders by the TDS (tax deducted at source) wing of the income tax department in a few cases, TOI reported. The prosecution has been initiated against these firms under section 276 B, the report added, the accused firms include infrastructure companies, movie production houses among others.

A few cases have been reported where half of the TDS collected as deposited with the government and the remaining half was allegedly used by the company. I-T is contemplating in order to add IPC Sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust as this act amounts to duping its employees. An I-T official told TOI, “In the recent verification surveys carried out, it was detected that in about 447 cases, Rs 3,200 crore was deducted by the companies but not deposited into the government account.’’ This is for the period April 2017 to March 2018.

Besides, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is working to bring into practice a nationwide paperless system of an interface between the taxpayer and the assessee. Under a scheme, a centralised e-communication system will be set up in the income tax department that will issue a notice to any taxpayer who is needed to provide information for the verification purpose to the taxman. As per the latest scheme no person would be needed to appear in person or through an authorised representative before the helm authority belonging to the I-T department at the centralised e-communication centre.

