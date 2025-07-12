LIVE TV
Ahead of Its India Entry, Elon Musk’s Tesla Releases ‘Coming Soon’ Teaser

Billionaire Elon Musk-owned Tesla officially announced its entry into the Indian market with a teaser on Friday. The company will launch its first store in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area on July 15. In addition to this store, Tesla is also planning to open a showroom in New Delhi.

July 12, 2025

Ahead of its much anticipated event on July 15, the company teases Indian customers with a teaser on its India based social media with a ‘coming soon’ caption. The post offers a long-awaited update for Indian fans and potential customers, hinting that the EV giant’s debut is just around the corner.

Elon Musk-led electric vehicle giant Tesla is all set to open its first showroom, dubbed an ‘experience center’, in India. The company will unveil the store on July 15 in the upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of Mumbai, in close proximity to the Jio World Centre. This showroom will mark Tesla’s fourth official presence in India. The company already operates an engineering hub in Pune, has a registered office in Bengaluru, and maintains a 30-seat leased office in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for a one-year term. According to media reports, Tesla finalised the lease for the 4,000-square-foot showroom back in March of this year.

Initially, the showroom will be open exclusively to VIPs and partners. However, public access is expected to follow shortly afterward. Six Model Y SUVs have been imported from Tesla’s Shanghai factory. These vehicles will be used for display and test drives. Tesla is expected to begin customer deliveries of the Model Y by late August.

Tesla To Sell Only Imported Vehicles

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market has been in discussion for several years, with CEO Elon Musk lobbying for reduced import duties to make its cars more competitively priced. 

Earlier this month, Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy commented on Tesla’s India plans, stating that the company does not appear interested in local manufacturing. “Tesla is only planning to open showrooms and sell imported vehicles in India,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

Tesla’s car Expected Price

 As per a Bloomberg report, documents revealed that Tesla’s imported cars were valued at Rs 2.77 million (around USD 31,988) each, with import taxes exceeding Rs. 2.1 million per vehicle.  Due to India’s high import duty – roughly 70% on fully built cars priced under $40,000 – the Model Y is expected to have a significantly higher price tag in India than in the US. This launch may serve as a test case to see just how much Indian consumers are willing to pay for the Tesla brand.

In an another development Tesla has also ramped up hiring across India. The company is recruiting for roles such as store managers, service staff, and sales executives, and is reportedly also looking for supply chain engineers and vehicle operators.

Tags: elon muskTeslatesla entry in india

