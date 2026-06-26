Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 25: Choosing passion over professional certainty is a decision few people can make. For Ahmedabad-based artist Ankit Patel, however, the decision to leave behind a career in engineering and pursue music full-time has shaped a journey spanning hundreds of performances across India and overseas.

Ankit began his professional career as a production manager after completing his B. Tech from Ganpat University, Mehsana, and his Master’s in Machine Designing from Indus University, Ahmedabad. While engineering offered stability and a promising career path, music remained his true passion and calling.

Today, at 36, Ankit is a full-time performer who has entertained audiences at over 2,000 events, including corporate gatherings, birthdays, anniversaries, wedding receptions and club events. His performances have also taken him to countries such as the Thailand, Vietnam, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Ankit recently marked a major milestone in his musical journey by presenting his first ticketed one-man-band concert at HK Hall in Ahmedabad. Attended by more than 500 music enthusiasts, the performance received an enthusiastic response, demonstrating the growing appetite for innovative live music experiences.

Over the years, Ankit has developed a distinctive identity as a live performer through his one-man-band format, in which he combines singing with instrumental performance. He has developed a style that enables him to blend different genres and create engaging musical experiences as a solo performer.

Music entered Ankit’s life at an early age. He started learning tabla when he was 10 and subsequently trained in dholak, guitar and keyboard, eventually making the keyboard his primary instrument.

“Music was always more than a hobby for me. Even while studying engineering and later working professionally, I knew performing was what truly brought me joy. Leaving a conventional career path was difficult, but I believed that if I dedicated myself fully to music, I would find my place. Looking back, I have no regrets,” says Ankit.

His journey has been defined not only by performance but also by continuous learning and self-improvement. Despite his extensive experience on stage, Ankit remains committed to honing his craft and expanding his musical horizons.

Ankit has been undergoing vocal training under Vikas Parikh of the Mewati Gharana for the past six years and considers himself a lifelong student of music.

“The more I learn, the more I realise how much there is still to learn. Music is an ocean, and I have only explored a small part of it. That thought keeps me motivated every day,” he says.

Inspired by the musical journey of renowned playback singer Arijit Singh, Ankit aspires to further strengthen his identity as a singer while continuing to evolve as a performer. He is currently working on Gujarati songs and Navratri-focused music, with the aim of reaching wider audiences through both traditional and contemporary musical expressions.

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