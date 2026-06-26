Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist

Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist

Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 12:35 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 25: Choosing passion over professional certainty is a decision few people can make. For Ahmedabad-based artist Ankit Patel, however, the decision to leave behind a career in engineering and pursue music full-time has shaped a journey spanning hundreds of performances across India and overseas.

You Might Be Interested In

Ankit began his professional career as a production manager after completing his B. Tech from Ganpat University, Mehsana, and his Master’s in Machine Designing from Indus University, Ahmedabad. While engineering offered stability and a promising career path, music remained his true passion and calling.

Today, at 36, Ankit is a full-time performer who has entertained audiences at over 2,000 events, including corporate gatherings, birthdays, anniversaries, wedding receptions and club events. His performances have also taken him to countries such as the Thailand, Vietnam, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Ankit recently marked a major milestone in his musical journey by presenting his first ticketed one-man-band concert at HK Hall in Ahmedabad. Attended by more than 500 music enthusiasts, the performance received an enthusiastic response, demonstrating the growing appetite for innovative live music experiences.

Over the years, Ankit has developed a distinctive identity as a live performer through his one-man-band format, in which he combines singing with instrumental performance. He has developed a style that enables him to blend different genres and create engaging musical experiences as a solo performer.

Music entered Ankit’s life at an early age. He started learning tabla when he was 10 and subsequently trained in dholak, guitar and keyboard, eventually making the keyboard his primary instrument.

Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist

“Music was always more than a hobby for me. Even while studying engineering and later working professionally, I knew performing was what truly brought me joy. Leaving a conventional career path was difficult, but I believed that if I dedicated myself fully to music, I would find my place. Looking back, I have no regrets,” says Ankit.

His journey has been defined not only by performance but also by continuous learning and self-improvement. Despite his extensive experience on stage, Ankit remains committed to honing his craft and expanding his musical horizons.

Ankit has been undergoing vocal training under Vikas Parikh of the Mewati Gharana for the past six years and considers himself a lifelong student of music.

“The more I learn, the more I realise how much there is still to learn. Music is an ocean, and I have only explored a small part of it. That thought keeps me motivated every day,” he says.

Inspired by the musical journey of renowned playback singer Arijit Singh, Ankit aspires to further strengthen his identity as a singer while continuing to evolve as a performer. He is currently working on Gujarati songs and Navratri-focused music, with the aim of reaching wider audiences through both traditional and contemporary musical expressions.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Training Basket Reports Fifth Consecutive Year of Student Growth — Fully Bootstrapped IT Training Leader Continues Profitable Scale

8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: What It Means and How It Impacts Salary Hike | Explained

St. George’s University Announces August Intake for Indian Students

TradeFlock Launches List of the Best Education Leaders in India 2026

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

India Makes Record with Seven Schools Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026, Check Full List of Indian Schools

Why MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan

PGCIL Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Date, Pattern and Important Guidelines

The India Story Teaser Review: Plot, Release Date, Cast and Why This Social Drama Is Making Headlines

Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist
Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist
Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist
Ahmedabad Engineer Ankit Patel Follows His Passion, Builds Career as Full-Time Artist

QUICK LINKS