AI Can Add 10% To Media Revenues, Cut Costs By 15%, Finds EY

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) could increase revenues by 10 per cent and reduce costs by 15 per cent for media and entertainment (M&E) companies, according to a report released by Ernst & Young (EY) during the inaugural edition of the WAVES Summit. The report, titled ‘A Studio Called India: Content and Media Services for the World’, states that AI is transforming every aspect of the M&E value chain—from content creation and curation to monetisation and distribution. As global studios seek to scale cost-effectively while maintaining creative integrity, India has emerged as a strategic hub for AI-driven media solutions.

India Positioned As Global AI-M&E Powerhouse

EY highlights India’s unique advantages in the evolving AI-M&E landscape. “The convergence of its deep talent pool, rapidly maturing AI ecosystem, and proven capabilities in media production positions India as a strategic node in the global AI-M&E value chain,” the report notes. India’s long-standing strengths in content creation and IT services are now intersecting with advanced AI applications, placing it at the forefront of global transformation.

Generative AI Enhances Content Creation And Distribution

Indian companies are actively using generative AI (GenAI) tools to improve content quality and audience engagement. From campaign optimisation to regional content recommendations, AI is becoming a standard part of the digital production toolkit. OTT platforms use AI to deliver hyper-targeted suggestions based on regional preferences, geo-targeting, affluence, and consumption habits.

On the monetisation side, AI is driving dynamic and customised ad insertions, along with real-time pricing optimisation using viewer analytics. EY identifies these tools as key to improving ROI and viewer retention across platforms.

Faster Localisation And Accessibility With AI

EY underscores how AI is streamlining localisation and accessibility processes. “Automated dubbing, AI-based subtitling and voice cloning are enabling faster localisation of global IPs across markets,” the report states. Tools such as VisualDub5 offer complete solutions, from adaptation to cultural localisation and lip-syncing, especially for high-visibility content like celebrity ads and trailers. These innovations allow studios to release content in multiple languages efficiently, without compromising on narrative accuracy.

India’s Talent Pool And Cost Advantage Lead The Way

EY notes that India combines technical and creative strengths with cost efficiency. Hundreds of AI startups are developing tools focused on media-specific applications, from content moderation to audio synthesis. Indian VFX and post-production units already deliver services at lower costs than their Western counterparts, and the integration of AI tools is further enhancing productivity and quality.

The report highlights India’s cultural diversity, young demographic, and digital adoption as driving factors. “This diversity enables the creation of regionally rooted yet globally appealing content,” EY adds.

Creator Economy And Foreign Investment Opportunities Rising

EY points to the rapid growth of India’s creator economy, supported by initiatives like a $1 billion government fund for content creators and the planned Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai. The rise of digital platforms such as YouTube and Instagram has spurred demand for professionals in influencer marketing, content strategy, and social media management.

The Indian M&E sector currently employs 2.8 million people directly, with another 10 million engaged indirectly. EY describes online gaming, digital media, and OTT as the fastest-growing employment sectors. Favorable FDI policies and production incentives continue to attract foreign filmmakers and investors to India’s vibrant media landscape.

(With Input From ANI)

