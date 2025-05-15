Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
AI Dreams Of India Coming True, TDK Powers Up The Nation Play With Sixth Factory

TDK isn’t just scanning blueprints—it’s scouting brains. It launched TDK Ventures India to hunt for homegrown startups, aiming to cross-pollinate with innovators building the next big thing.

TDK Corporation just plugged into India’s growth grid. The Japanese electronics titan is firing up its sixth manufacturing plant in the country, signalling a full charge ahead into one of the world’s fastest-growing tech hubs. From ferrite to futuristic chips, TDK has built its legacy powering everything from smartphones to EVs. Now, it’s betting big on India. With roots tracing back 90 years, the world’s first ferrite-maker has come a long way—and it’s not idling. TDK’s latest move sharpens its focus on innovation, speed, and scale as it taps into India’s booming digital and manufacturing landscape.

From Ferrite To Fibre: Saito’s Vision Grows

TDK President and CEO Noboru Saito isn’t just planting factories—he’s planting trees. “TDK’s journey is like a tree,” he said. “Ferrite is the root. Technologies and products are the branches.” And what a tree it is. Under its new roadmap, “TDK Transformation,” the company is cultivating an AI ecosystem that can handle tomorrow’s data deluge. Saito wants TDK to ditch copper wires for photons, betting on optical communication and inventions like the Spin Photo Detector to make data faster, cleaner, and more efficient. “As AI grows, so must the bandwidth—and we’re ready to deliver,” he added.

Hunting For Unicorns, Not Just Circuits

TDK isn’t just scanning blueprints—it’s scouting brains. It launched TDK Ventures India to hunt for homegrown startups, aiming to cross-pollinate with innovators building the next big thing. “We started as a startup. That DNA still drives us,” Saito reminded. Since entering India in 2008, TDK has built a solid manufacturing base. This sixth plant acts as both a milestone and a springboard. With India embracing smart tech, clean energy, and digital demand, TDK’s timing couldn’t be sharper. The company sees India not just as a market, but as a partner in shaping the future of electronics.

India In the Driver’s Seat Of TDK’s Future

Saito confirmed that TDK will keep investing in India’s innovation ecosystem, bringing in cutting-edge tech while building local capability. “India’s rising. We want to rise with it,” he said. TDK plans to play a major role in making India a high-tech heavyweight, one capacitor and AI chip at a time. With a magnetic legacy and laser-sharp focus on what’s next, TDK isn’t just expanding—it’s evolving. From ferrite to future-proofing, the company is charging ahead with India in the driver’s seat and innovation riding shotgun.

(With Inputs From ANI)

