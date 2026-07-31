Leopold Aschenbrenner’s AI Bet Hit A Wall: Is This The End Of The AI Investing Boom?

Former OpenAI researcher and AI investor Leopold Aschenbrenner has reportedly unwound all of his hedge fund’s public stock positions after suffering heavy losses during a sharp sell-off in AI-related stocks. According to reports by Reuters, Aschenbrenner’s hedge fund, Situational Awareness, came under pressure after its concentrated bets on AI infrastructure companies declined sharply. The reports, which cite people familiar with the matter, also said hedge fund giant Citadel agreed to acquire most of the fund’s publicly traded portfolio.

The development has drawn attention across Wall Street because Aschenbrenner was considered one of the most influential voices backing the long-term AI investment boom.

Why Did the Hedge Fund Run Into Trouble?

Situational Awareness was built around a simple idea: the rapid growth of artificial intelligence would create massive demand for semiconductors, memory chips, data centres and power infrastructure. The fund invested heavily in companies linked to that theme, including Nebius Group, SanDisk, Micron Technology, CoreWeave and SK Hynix.

However, AI infrastructure stocks came under intense selling pressure in July. Several of these companies reportedly lost more than 35 percent during the month, hurting the fund’s portfolio.

At the same time, the hedge fund had taken short positions against software companies, expecting their shares to decline. Instead, many software stocks moved higher, adding to the losses.

The combination of falling long positions and losing short bets reportedly put significant pressure on the fund.

What Is a Margin Call?

Like other hedge funds, Situational Awareness, according to reports, was using leverage to make their investments bigger.

When investments made on leverage decline in value, lenders require the investors to make more cash payments or provide more security to keep the collateral at the level required. Such a process is called a margin call.

In case the investors are unable to do that, then the brokers might ask them to reduce positions or liquidate some of their investments to repay the loan taken from them.

The brokers who worked with Situational Awareness to liquidate positions and make cash payments in a volatile environment were Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup.

Citadel Reportedly Bought Most of the Portfolio

According to Reuters, Citadel, the hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Ken Griffin, agreed to purchase most of Situational Awareness’s public equity portfolio.

Reports suggest the deal helped facilitate an orderly reduction of the fund’s public market exposure, although the exact value of the transaction has not been officially confirmed.

Neither Citadel nor Situational Awareness has publicly commented on most of the reported details.

Who Is Leopold Aschenbrenner?

Leopold Aschenbrenner was a member of the Superalignment team at OpenAI, an organization dedicated to the safety and regulation of AI technology. He graduated summa cum laude from Columbia University at 19 years of age and gained notoriety in 2024 after authoring a series of essays entitled Situational Awareness in which he contended that more advanced AI would entail immense expenditures for computer chips, memory, data centers and energy. After his departure from OpenAI in 2024, he founded the Situational Awareness hedge fund. Though he had no prior experience in professional investing, the fund allegedly grew quickly and became one of the most scrutinized AI investment companies.

What Does This Mean for the AI Investment Theme?

The portfolio wind down is being seen as a significant reminder of the dangers associated with investing in a highly concentrated and leveraged manner.

Despite the fact that many experts still feel that artificial intelligence remains an enduring growth area, the current sell off proves that even good investment themes can suffer from significant correction.

The situation also illustrates the danger of using leverage as a way to increase potential profits, since leverage also increases losses in case of unexpected market movements.

It should be noted that currently there is nothing that would indicate a change in the story behind artificial intelligence investment opportunities.

Although organizations have independently reported the portfolio unwind, much of the reporting is based on people familiar with the matter.

The exact size of the fund, the total value of the portfolio sale and whether formal margin calls were issued have not been publicly confirmed. The key parties involved, including Situational Awareness, Citadel and the banks, have not released detailed official statements on the reported transactions.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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