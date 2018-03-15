As per reports, the IAF has declared that it will induct 324 indigenously-built Tejas fighter jets. The IAF has agreed to buy 123 Tejas fighters that are recently present at a cost of over Rs 75,000 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). However, the remaining 201 Tejas Mark-II jets should be entirely new fighters.

For more than three decades, Indian Air Force (IAF) maintained a distance from Tejas fighter jet citing the aircraft is not combat-ready. The IAF remained unhappy with the quality and capability of Tejas fighter jet even after the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) was given approval. In an unprecedented move, the IAF has declared that it will induct 324 indigenously-built Tejas fighter jets. The IAF has agreed to buy 123 Tejas fighters that are recently present at a cost of over Rs 75,000 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). However, the remaining 201 Tejas Mark-II jets should be entirely new fighters. According to a report in Times of India, the IAF has demanded the jets with better avionics, radars, enhanced weapons carrying capacity and powerful engines.

IAF took the decision to buy 324 Tejas fighter jets to boost the depleting number of squadron strength. As per reports, the IAF requires at least 42 fighter squadrons to deal with the threats posed by China and Pakistan. Presently, there are only 31 fighter squadron with 18 jets in each, which came as a serious concern for IAF. Reportedly, the force is ready to set up 18 Tejas squadrons if the agencies involved in its development, including the DRDO, Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, will deliver upgraded Mark-II fighter jets.

Recently, Defence Minister Nirmal Sithraman said that the government has not ditched the Tejas LCA project for any other fighter jet. She also asserted that the forces are eagerly waiting for the Mark-II version of Tejas. She also revealed that a number of countries have shown interest in the indigenously-developed aircraft. Also, top IAF officials have realised that it would be simply impossible to include expensive foreign fighters in large numbers.

