Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Air India And Air Mauritius Expand Codeshare Partnership For Greater Connectivity

Campbell Wilson stated, “India is one of the largest tourism source markets for destinations in Southern Africa, including Mauritius and South Africa, as well as a strong trade partner to the region.

Air India and Air Mauritius have expanded their codeshare agreement to enhance connectivity between India and several destinations across the African region. The two national carriers signed the expanded agreement during the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in New Delhi. Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, and Kishore Beegoo, Chairman of Air Mauritius, attended the signing. This expansion allows both airlines to operate a total of 17 codeshare routes between India, Mauritius, Reunion, South Africa, and Madagascar, improving passenger convenience and network reach.

Air India Adds South Africa And Madagascar To Codeshare Network

Under the enhanced codeshare partnership, Air India will place its ‘AI’ designator code on Air Mauritius-operated flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, and Antananarivo in Madagascar. This arrangement allows Air India passengers to travel to these destinations on a single ticket with baggage checked through to the final stop. Air India already codeshares on Air Mauritius flights between Mauritius and the Indian cities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Reunion. The collaboration significantly increases connectivity options between India and the African continent via Mauritius.

Air Mauritius Adds Major Indian Cities To Codeshare List

As part of the expanded codeshare agreement, Air Mauritius will now place its ‘MK’ designator code on Air India’s flights between Mauritius and Mumbai. Air Mauritius already places its code on Air India-operated domestic routes covering Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Goa, and others. The update ensures that all flights between India and Mauritius operated by either airline will carry both designator codes. This mutual codeshare arrangement multiplies the travel options available to passengers, enabling smoother and more flexible itineraries across both regions.

Air India And Air Mauritius Aim To Boost Regional Travel And Trade

Campbell Wilson stated, “India is one of the largest tourism source markets for destinations in Southern Africa, including Mauritius and South Africa, as well as a strong trade partner to the region. This expanded codeshare partnership with Air Mauritius is another step toward widening our extended global network, which enables our customers to easily access these destinations.” Kishore Beegoo added, “Air Mauritius is pleased to expand its collaboration with Air India, offering our passengers connections to numerous destinations across India via Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.” The new codeshare flights will be available for booking from July 1, 2025.

(With Input From ANI)

