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Home > Business News > Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack

Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack

Air India has extended flight suspensions to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam until October 17, 2026, amid regional tensions following the Houthi attack.

IndiGo and Akasa Air have also extended cancellations on key Saudi Arabia routes, disrupting travel plans for passengers.
IndiGo and Akasa Air have also extended cancellations on key Saudi Arabia routes, disrupting travel plans for passengers.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 17:59 IST

Air India has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17, 2026, amid the evolving security situation in the region. The airline has announced that affected passengers will be eligible for a full refund if they cancel their bookings. IndiGo and Akasa Air have also extended the suspension of services on several Saudi Arabia routes, adding to travel disruptions for passengers flying between India and the Gulf.

Air India Extends Flight Suspension to Saudi 

Air India’s latest decision follows an earlier extension of the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 15. The airline has now extended the disruption to include its services connecting Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah through October 17. Passengers affected by the cancellations can opt for a full refund on cancellation, according to the airline’s announcement. The extension comes amid continuing uncertainty over the regional security situation, which has prompted airlines to reassess their flight operations.

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IndiGo, Akasa Air Also Suspend Services

IndiGo announced that all flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah would remain suspended until October 17. Akasa Air has also suspended its flight operations to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until the same date. The decisions by the three Indian carriers are likely to affect passengers travelling for business, tourism and other purposes, particularly those with upcoming bookings on Saudi Arabia routes.

Regional Security Concerns Disrupt Air Travel

Airlines have been cancelling or suspending services to Saudi Arabia and neighbouring destinations amid heightened regional tensions. The disruptions follow reports of deadly attacks involving Yemen’s Houthi rebels and broader instability linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran. The reported attack on Riyadh airport has added to security concerns, prompting airlines to review their operations and prioritise passenger safety. 

Passengers Advised to Check Flight Updates

With suspensions currently extending until October 17, passengers scheduled to travel on affected routes should check the latest updates directly with their airlines before heading to the airport. Travellers should also review cancellation and refund options and monitor official airline announcements for information about the resumption of services. Further developments in the regional security situation could influence airline schedules in the coming days.
Also Read: UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali

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Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack
Tags: Air India flight suspensionAkasa Air flight suspensionDammam flightsHouthi attackIndiGo flight cancellationsJeddah flightsRiyadh Airport AttackRiyadh FlightsSaudi Arabia flight cancellations

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Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack

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Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack

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Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack
Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack
Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack
Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack
Air India Extends Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam Flight Suspension Till October 17; IndiGo, Akasa Follow Amid Houthi Attack

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