Air India Extends Suspension of Flights to Tel Aviv Until May 25

Air India announced on Friday that it is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, until May 25, due to security concerns following a missile attack near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on May 4, news agency PTI reported.

The national carrier had initially suspended its services to the Israeli city from May 4 to May 6, but this was extended until May 8 as tensions continued in the region. With the situation remaining uncertain, Air India has now decided to extend the suspension for an additional period, until May 25.

Air India, which is the only Indian airline operating direct flights to Tel Aviv, typically runs five weekly flights from Delhi to the Israeli city, the report said.

The airline’s decision to extend the suspension is a precautionary measure amid the ongoing security concerns in the region, especially around the Tel Aviv airport, which was targeted during the missile strike.

