Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Air India Extends Suspension of Flights to Tel Aviv Until May 25

Air India Extends Suspension of Flights to Tel Aviv Until May 25

Air India is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, until May 25, due to security concerns following a missile attack near Ben Gurion Airport.

Air India Extends Suspension of Flights to Tel Aviv Until May 25


Air India announced on Friday that it is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, until May 25, due to security concerns following a missile attack near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on May 4, news agency PTI reported.

The national carrier had initially suspended its services to the Israeli city from May 4 to May 6, but this was extended until May 8 as tensions continued in the region. With the situation remaining uncertain, Air India has now decided to extend the suspension for an additional period, until May 25.

Air India, which is the only Indian airline operating direct flights to Tel Aviv, typically runs five weekly flights from Delhi to the Israeli city, the report said.

The airline’s decision to extend the suspension is a precautionary measure amid the ongoing security concerns in the region, especially around the Tel Aviv airport, which was targeted during the missile strike.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Air India Ben Gurion Airport Tel Aviv

EAM Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Discussions Over Countering Terrorism
The Ministry of Civil Avi

24 Airports Closed for Civil Operations Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions | Full List Here
Pakistan starts firing an

Firing And Heavy Shelling Reported In J&k’s Poonch As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again
newsx

Air India Extends Suspension of Flights to Tel Aviv Until May 25
Amid rising India-Pakista

‘This Is A New Low Even For Pakistan’ Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
In a serious escalation,

Pakistan Didn’t Close Airspace, Used Civilian Aircraft As Shields During Attack: Indian Govt
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Discussions Over Countering Terrorism

EAM Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Discussions Over Countering Terrorism

24 Airports Closed for Civil Operations Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions | Full List Here

24 Airports Closed for Civil Operations Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions | Full List Here

Firing And Heavy Shelling Reported In J&k’s Poonch As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again

Firing And Heavy Shelling Reported In J&k’s Poonch As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again

‘This Is A New Low Even For Pakistan’ Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

‘This Is A New Low Even For Pakistan’ Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Pakistan Didn’t Close Airspace, Used Civilian Aircraft As Shields During Attack: Indian Govt

Pakistan Didn’t Close Airspace, Used Civilian Aircraft As Shields During Attack: Indian Govt

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media